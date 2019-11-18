Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. Comcast is principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. They deliver broadband, wireless, and video through the Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia.

Comcast property assets sprawl across jurisdictional boundaries, making property tax compliance a complex puzzle. “We’ve got cables and all sorts of other electronic infrastructure that doesn’t really recognize jurisdictional boundaries,” says Allyssa DeCenzo, a property tax manager at Comcast. “We were doing all allocations manually, and then printing and mailing the returns for each jurisdiction.”

Property tax returns were due every two weeks of the first six months of each year. The manual effort to process and file thousands of them was a severe drain on the team.



Adding to the concern, the entire process was largely undocumented — it lived in the brain of a single compliance manager — creating another layer of risk. “We needed a consistent, centralized process that was accessible for everyone on the team,” says Allyssa.

