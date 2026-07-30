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Donald Trump has relied on several different laws to establish new tariffs since returning to the Oval Office for round two. On July 20, 2026, he invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to set a 50% tariff on certain Canadian goods. The Section 338 tariffs are scheduled to take effect on August 19, 2026. What are Section 338 tariffs? Read on to find out.

Key takeaways

Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (19 U.S.C. § 1338) authorizes the president to indefinitely impose duties of up to 50% on imports from a country that discriminates against U.S. commerce.

On July 20, 2026, President Trump invoked Section 338 to impose a 50% tariff on Canadian alcohol, dairy, and motor vehicles.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which provides duty-free status for many goods flowing between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., does not protect alcohol, dairy, motor vehicles, or other affected products from the Section 338 tariffs.

What is Section 338?

Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (19 U.S.C. § 1338) pertains to “discrimination by foreign countries.” It authorizes the president of the United States to impose new or additional duties on any country whenever he finds “as a fact” that such country directly or indirectly either: Imposes “any unreasonable charge, exaction, regulation, or limitation which is not equally enforced upon the like articles of every foreign country,” or Discriminates against U.S. commerce by placing “the commerce of the United States at a disadvantage compared with the commerce of any foreign country.” Section 338 tariffs may not exceed 50% and shall take effect 30 days after the date of the proclamation. The president has the authority to impose Section 338 tariffs on a whole country or on subdivisions of a country. The law also allows the president to entirely exclude certain articles from importation. Unlike the tariffs that Trump previously implemented under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) or Section 122, Section 338 tariffs have no fixed expiration or renewal date. They can last indefinitely.

Which Canadian imports are subject to Section 338 tariffs?

A 50% Section 338 tariff will apply to alcoholic beverages, dairy products, motor vehicles, and a variety of other products imported from Canada starting August 19, 2026, unless the two countries can negotiate their way to a different deal before then. Importantly, the Section 338 tariff will apply to affected goods that would otherwise qualify for duty-free status under USMCA. The presidential proclamations provide the following justifications.

Alcoholic beverages

“Canada unreasonably burdens and disadvantages U.S. alcoholic beverages but not alcoholic beverages of other countries.” The proclamation on alcoholic beverages explains that, starting in March 2025, “all Canadian provinces and territories halted the purchase, distribution, or retailing of U.S. alcoholic beverages.” It’s true that Canadian provinces drastically limited or halted the purchase, distribution, or retailing of alcoholic beverages from the United States in early 2025. What the proclamation leaves out is that Canadian provinces took these steps only after Trump imposed new U.S. duties on many Canadian imports. The alcoholic beverages subject to the Section 338 tariff are listed in Annex 1.

Dairy products

Canada maintains a tariff-rate quota (TRQ) on cheeses of all types under both the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). According to the proclamation on dairy, Canada’s dairy TRQ eligibility criteria for the USMCA and the CETA disfavor the commerce of the U.S. Dairy farmers are said to be the most powerful political lobby in Canada. Only limited amounts of foreign dairy enter Canada duty free or subject to low tariff rates; tariff rates for many U.S. dairy products range from 200% to nearly 300%.

Motor vehicles

The proclamation on motor vehicles states that “Canada imposed a tariff system on only U.S. motor vehicles and treats the commerce of foreign countries more favorably than commerce of the United States with respect to motor vehicles.” Canada has levied a 25% tariff on imports of U.S. motor vehicles that don’t qualify for duty-free treatment under USMCA since April 9, 2025. For U.S. motor vehicles that do qualify for USMCA, Canada set a 25% tariff on the value of all goods used in the production of the vehicle that don’t originate in Canada or Mexico (up to 85% of the total value of the vehicle). This was in response to new U.S. tariffs on Canadian automobiles and auto parts. Canada doesn’t impose this tariff scheme on motor vehicles imported from other countries. Additionally, according to the White House proclamation, Canada maintains a TRQ on motor vehicles that qualify for duty-free status under USMCA, “to induce companies to invest in production in Canada.” Likewise, Trump has urged companies to relocate to the U.S. to avoid tariffs.

Other products

The Section 338 tariffs also apply to many products that are not alcoholic beverages, dairy, or motor vehicles. These include: Certain textile products

Cosmetics

Electronics such as computer monitors and smartphones

Field-hockey and ice-hockey equipment

Furniture

Golf equipment

Hats

Lighting fixtures

Select paper products, including paper bags and toilet paper

Various wood products See this White House Fact Sheet, Annex I, and Annex II for more details. Most of the affected products are listed only by Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) codes, also called tariff codes.

What’s excluded from Section 338 tariffs?

Section 338 tariffs will not apply to several product categories, including: Critical minerals

Energy products and potash

Fish

Goods subject to tariffs under Section 232 (e.g., aluminum, automobiles, copper, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors)

Certain civil aircraft and parts per the WTO Agreement on Trade in Civil Aircraft (unmanned aircraft, aka drones, are not excluded) While the Section 338 tariffs won’t stack on products subject to Section 232 tariffs, they can stack on top of other duties, including the 10% Section 301 tariff imposed on Canada on July 24, 2026.

Why Section 338 tariffs add complexity for importers

The new Section 338 tariffs will apply to a wide variety of Canadian products, not only alcohol, dairy, and motor vehicles. They will cover products that are otherwise eligible for duty-free status under USMCA, and they will stack on top of other tariffs (with the exception of Section 232 tariffs). Covered products are identified by the HTSUS codes listed in Annex I and Annex II. There isn’t much time for companies to determine whether the Canadian-origin products they import are subject to Section 338 tariffs. Unless something changes, the new duties will take effect on August 19, 2026.

How Avalara Cross-Border can help

To properly assess Section 338 tariffs and other international duties, you need accurate tariff codes. Avalara Tariff Code Classification delivers highly accurate HS code classification using a combination of AI and human expertise. With approximately 250 dedicated tariff specialists, our classification solutions ensure exceptional precision. Once you know your tariff codes, you need real-time duty calculations. Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border calculates customs duties and import taxes at the point of purchase, so you can collect the right amount at checkout and avoid surprises at the border or upon delivery. Avalara Cross-Border is an AI-powered solution that simplifies global trade by automating classification and delivering accurate landed costs in real time so businesses of all sizes can scale internationally with confidence. “I’d have to hire at least three people with tax experience to do the work that Avalara is doing for us,” says Jason Macatangay, CFO, Threadless. Discover the benefits of Avalara Cross-Border.

Section 338 FAQ

What is Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930?

Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (also known as the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act) authorizes the U.S. president to impose additional tariffs of up to 50% on goods from a foreign country found to discriminate against U.S. commerce relative to other countries.

When do Section 338 tariffs on Canada take effect?

The Section 338 tariffs on Canada take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on August 19, 2026, 30 days after President Trump signed the proclamations instituting them.

What Canadian products are subject to Section 338 tariffs?

Three proclamations cover alcoholic beverages, dairy products, and motor vehicles and parts. However, two annexes contain much broader product lists, so the Section 338 tariffs will also affect certain apparel, cement, cosmetics, fishing rods, flower bulbs, paint, and a variety of other goods. See the HTSUS codes in Annex I and Annex II for more specifics.

Does USMCA protect my Canadian imports from Section 338 tariffs?

No. USMCA preferential treatment does not apply to Section 338 tariffs. Goods covered by the proclamations are subject to the full 50% duty regardless of USMCA qualification. This is one of the most consequential aspects of these tariffs for businesses that rely on USMCA origin status to manage duty costs.

What Canadian goods are excluded from Section 338 tariffs?

Section 338 tariffs do not apply to critical minerals, energy products, fish, potash, or goods that are subject to Section 232 tariffs, such as aluminum, automobiles, copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and steel. Certain civil aircraft are also excluded.

How long do Section 338 tariffs last?

Unlike some tariff acts, Section 338 carries no fixed expiration date. The tariffs remain in effect indefinitely until the president issues a new proclamation to modify, suspend, or terminate them.

How can Avalara help businesses comply with Section 338 tariffs?

Avalara Cross-Border solutions help businesses classify goods accurately, calculate duties in real time, and stay current as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) guidance evolves.

Which movie talked about the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act