Do you have hidden communications tax exposure? Don’t wait for an audit to find out

What is communications tax and how does it impact your business? If you can’t answer these questions, it could leave your business vulnerable to compliance issues. If you sell voice, messaging, streaming, wireless connectivity, video, or other communications-enabled services, understanding your communications tax responsibilities is essential to avoiding the cost of noncompliance.

Key takeaways Communications tax exposure often exists before businesses recognize it. Companies may have communications tax obligations even if they don’t consider themselves communications providers.

Companies may have communications tax obligations even if they don’t consider themselves communications providers. Communications tax compliance is fundamentally different from sales tax compliance. Specific rules create complexities that sales tax engines and standard financial controls aren’t designed to address.

Specific rules create complexities that sales tax engines and standard financial controls aren’t designed to address. Audit readiness is the best defense against hidden liabilities. Businesses should proactively identify communications tax obligations and implement specialized compliance processes.

Many businesses assume that because they’re already calculating sales tax through a tax engine such as Avalara AvaTax, their communications tax obligations are also covered. However, communications taxes are separate from sales taxes, and they’re often more complicated. They can include everything from traditional telecommunications taxes to relatively new VoIP and streaming taxes, public utility fees, emergency fees, and more. Businesses relying on fragmented internal systems, generic sales tax tools, or manual reconciliation increasingly face hidden communications tax exposure that quietly compounds over time. Many businesses don’t discover their communications tax obligations until an audit, compliance notice, acquisition, expansion into a new service offering, or jurisdictional review exposes hidden risk. By that point, the cost of noncompliance can be substantial. Audits can consume weeks of valuable staff time as teams scramble to collect records, respond to inquiries, and redirect resources away from core business initiatives. The financial impact can be even greater. A business unaware of communications tax obligations could end up owing years of uncollected taxes — with penalties and interest adding up to serious liability.

Even if you don’t think you’re a communications provider, you may still have tax exposure

You may not consider yourself a communications company, but a growing number of products and services are subject to communications taxes. These include sales of: VoIP and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

Streaming content and subscription video

Messaging and communications APIs

Wireless, internet, or connectivity services

Embedded communications capabilities within software platforms

Managed services that include communications offerings Other common communications taxes/fees include: E911 fees

Universal Service Fund (USF) obligations

Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) fees

Industry-specific communications assessments

Communications taxes are complicated

Communications taxes tend to be complex. They can be levied by federal and local jurisdictions, and each jurisdiction has its own regulations. Individual line items on a single invoice may be subject to different combinations of taxes, fees, and surcharges, and taxation may vary based on how the product or service is delivered. It can be a challenge for businesses to determine which communications taxes and fees apply to their sales and ensure they’re accurately calculated, billed, and remitted. Complicating factors include: Nexus rules, registration requirements, and filing obligations may not align with transaction logic.

Products and services are frequently added to SKU catalogs without a clear determination of taxability.

Offerings bundled together may require different tax treatments

Tax and regulatory exemptions require proper validation.

Businesses offering innovative products and services may face uncertainty over how those offerings are classified. Put together, these issues can unintentionally create tax exposure in the form of undercollected taxes, unsupported exemptions, and reconciliation gaps. Businesses often discover problems too late, after hidden liabilities have come to light.

Sales tax compliance doesn’t equal communications tax compliance

Because communications taxes are governed by a highly specialized set of rules that differ significantly from traditional sales tax compliance requirements, a business could be accurately calculating and remitting sales tax with a solution such as Avalara AvaTax while unknowingly overlooking communications tax obligations. Managing this risk requires specific tax determination and compliance solutions that can address the unique requirements of communications taxes. Purpose-built communications tax solutions help businesses address these challenges by applying communications-specific tax logic across products, services, jurisdictions, and transaction types. These solutions can determine the appropriate taxes, fees, and surcharges at the line-item level, support complex sourcing requirements, manage exemption validation, and keep pace with evolving regulatory changes. Solutions that automate calculations, return preparation, and compliance workflows offer greater visibility into potential exposure, improved compliance accuracy, and stronger confidence that communications tax obligations are being managed appropriately.

How communications tax audits work

Communications audits are designed to test whether your business has an internal communications tax process in place and is compliant with tax return filing, reporting, and reconciliation requirements. Auditors often focus on the following areas: Invoice sampling. Auditors test how taxability decisions were applied at the transaction level, frequently exposing systemic compliance gaps. Purchase reviews. Purchase reviews are often the second phase of an audit, especially when auditors suspect self-assessment (use tax) processes may be inconsistent or incomplete. Exemptions. Exemptions are a high-risk area. Examination often uncovers tax exposure, including the use of expired or unsupported exemption certificates. Reconciliation. Auditors want to see whether financial records tell a consistent story.

Common communications tax errors uncovered during audits

Audits expose issues systems rarely reconcile on their own. Common mistakes include: Misclassification of streaming, VoIP, or digital services

Incorrect treatment of access, usage, or ancillary charges

Applying state tax instead of local taxes

Applying rules from the wrong jurisdiction, often due to using ZIP codes rather than geolocation data

Uniformly or incorrectly applying exemptions across tax types

Home-rule sourcing errors

Incorrect tax base definitions

Applying tax to the full bundle rather than properly allocating charges between taxable and nontaxable components

Reclassifying, relocating, or repurposing fixed assets over time (which can change their tax treatment and increase errors) Businesses can make these mistakes even if they’re using general tax controls or engines such as AvaTax because these tools aren’t designed for communications tax. See our comprehensive guide to communications tax audits.

Building audit readiness for communications tax

Audit readiness is often misunderstood as preparation for an audit event, but it’s actually an operating discipline that creates clarity, control, and continuity. Audit readiness creates confidence that communications tax treatment can be explained, reconciled, and defended. Businesses that are prepared experience less disruption, lower penalties, and faster audit resolution.

Managing hidden communications tax exposure with Avalara

Unlike traditional sales tax solutions, Avalara AvaTax for Communications is purpose-built to address the complexities of communications tax. Combined with Avalara Returns for Communications and exemption certificate management capabilities, it provides an end-to-end compliance solution that helps communications providers accurately calculate taxes and fees, manage exemptions, file returns, and meet evolving regulatory requirements. With greater accuracy and automation, businesses can confidently navigate communications tax compliance and minimize audit exposure.

Wondering whether you’re subject to communications tax?

Schedule a complimentary communications tax exposure review with an Avalara specialist to find out.

FAQ

What businesses are subject to communications tax obligations?

If you sell or enable services such as VoIP, UCaaS, messaging, streaming, wireless connectivity, internet access, communications APIs, or embedded communications functionality, you may have communications tax obligations.

What’s the difference between sales tax and communications tax?

Communications taxes are separate from traditional sales and use taxes and often include product-specific taxes, fees, and surcharges. Communications taxes often require specialized classification, sourcing, and compliance capabilities that go beyond standard sales tax automation.

Why aren’t ERP systems and general tax engines enough for communications tax compliance?