More control over compliance costs and workflows: Avalara product updates for July

Avalara Product Pulse: What’s new at Avalara Avalara Product Pulse is our regular update on how we’re evolving tax and compliance to help businesses move faster, reduce complexity, and stay ahead of change.

Tax compliance gets more complex as businesses expand to new states, systems, and jurisdictions. For small and growing businesses, that complexity can make it harder to plan costs, manage obligations, and keep everyday compliance work moving. In July, Avalara introduced Avalara Select - a simpler, published pricing experience to make growth easier to plan.

Simple pricing, more control over compliance costs

Expanding into new states is a sign of growth. For small and growing businesses, it’s also the moment when compliance stops being manageable and starts feeling unpredictable. Knowing what you’ll pay shouldn’t add to that uncertainty. At $799 per state/per year (or $79 per state/per month) for non-SST customers and $699 per state/per year (or $69 per state/per month) for SST-eligible businesses, you can now put the full power of Avalara AvaTax, AvaTax with Exemption Management and Managed Returns to work, bringing the Avalara tax engine to every part of the compliance process, from calculation at the point of transaction to filing and remittance. Learn more.

Other platform updates

Alongside the July pricing update, Avalara introduced several platform enhancements designed to reduce manual work, improve visibility, and support compliance across more connected systems. Here’s what else is new. Capability What’s new Destination country-based transaction routing for Shopify merchants Route each Shopify transaction to the desired Avalara company based on the customer’s destination country and merchant-configured rules. Routing decisions are logged for audit, reducing manual post-processing and compliance exposure for merchants selling into multiple countries. Avi for Salesforce Sales Cloud Get step-by-step guidance for configuration, environment validation, mapping setup, and error resolution from Avi, without leaving Salesforce. French e-invoicing mandate support Fulfill the French e-invoicing mandate requirements across your existing ERP, ecommerce, and payment integrations, without disrupting the workflows you already have in place. NetSuite AI SuiteApp enhancement Get a color-coded summary of economic nexus threshold status by jurisdiction, based on up to two years of transaction data scanned during onboarding. In-app notifications (AvaApp) Never miss a critical update. The new notifications panel in the Avalara Portal puts all your important alerts in one place, so you can see what needs your attention and act on it without digging through emails or logging a support case. Available for Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Managed Returns, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM), and Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, the panel delivers real-time alerts with severity indicators, read/unread status, a 30-day message history, and direct links to complete required tasks. Look for the bell icon in the Avalara Portal header. Learn more

The compliance platform keeps getting better