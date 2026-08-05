July 2026 monthly roundup

This month’s tax roundup highlights new tax rules, policy shifts, and other key tax and compliance updates covered in our blog in July 2026. Each could affect your business.

Key takeaways

State sales tax rules continue to shift. New exemptions, SNAP food restriction waivers, software taxability changes, and upcoming sales tax holidays mean compliance obligations are changing fast for retailers, software companies, and subscription businesses alike.

New exemptions, SNAP food restriction waivers, software taxability changes, and upcoming sales tax holidays mean compliance obligations are changing fast for retailers, software companies, and subscription businesses alike. Global tariffs remain volatile. New Section 338 tariffs on Canadian imports, ongoing IEEPA refund processing, and shifting de minimis policies are adding cost and complexity for businesses engaged in cross-border trade.

New Section 338 tariffs on Canadian imports, ongoing IEEPA refund processing, and shifting de minimis policies are adding cost and complexity for businesses engaged in cross-border trade. AI and product innovation are reshaping compliance. Avalara continues to expand AI-powered capabilities and deliver smarter, faster tax workflows across the platform.

State sales tax updates

Global tax compliance

Fuel tax compliance

At least four states are providing gas tax relief in 2026 to help consumers and businesses cope with higher fuel prices. Gas tax suspensions can complicate compliance for fuel sellers because they often take effect quickly and may only pause certain taxes while leaving others in place. See which states have gas tax holidays in 2026, the dates and affected taxes, and what compliance teams need to know. Fuel tax volatility creates compliance headaches. Fluctuating fuel prices and new gas tax holidays are creating compliance headaches for fuel distributors and retailers. Automated fuel tax compliance solutions help businesses track rate changes, apply the right taxes, and reduce audit exposure. Read how fuel tax changes affect compliance. Sales tax and excise tax require a unified compliance solution. Businesses in industries like fuel, tobacco, and alcohol often face both sales tax and excise tax obligations on the same transaction. The two tax types are calculated very differently, so a unified compliance solution can help businesses improve reporting accuracy, reduce audit risk, and simplify management across both tax types. Find out why businesses in fuel, energy, and other industries benefit from a single solution for both sales tax and excise tax.

Avalara products and AI updates

Enterprises tackle tax issues with AI-enabled compliance. Fragmented compliance systems create “compliance debt” that drains resources, increases audit exposure, and limits scalability. Discover how leading enterprises are building compliance infrastructure that supports audit-ready outcomes, resilience, and stronger control for teams and jurisdictions. Product Pulse highlights smarter tax workflows. The latest edition of Avalara Product Pulse describes product updates that incorporate more intelligent, in-context experiences throughout the Avalara platform. See the full list of Avalara platform enhancements for June 2026. Avalara deepens Microsoft Dynamics 365 tax compliance integration. Avalara continues to invest in its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, offering built-in tax automation across Dynamics 365 Finance, Business Central, Field Service, Commerce, and Sales. Learn how Avalara and Microsoft Dynamics 365 work together to simplify tax compliance for your enterprise.

FAQ

What sales tax changes should businesses watch for in August 2026?

Businesses should monitor upcoming sales tax holidays, SNAP food restriction waivers, and new rules affecting digital goods.

How can businesses keep up with changing fuel and excise tax requirements?

Gas tax holidays, rate changes, and shifting excise tax rules can take effect quickly. Automated fuel tax compliance solutions help businesses apply the correct tax rates during holiday periods and reduce the manual effort required to track changes across jurisdictions.

How can Avalara help businesses manage compliance in 2026?