Avalara Product Pulse: What’s new at Avalara



Avalara Product Pulse is our regular update on how we’re evolving tax and compliance to help businesses move faster, reduce complexity, and stay ahead of change.



Businesses expect their tax software to do more than calculate tax. They expect it to guide them through configuration, onboarding, and day-to-day decisions without slowing work down.

As tax workflows span more platforms and systems, timely, in-context guidance can help teams reduce manual effort, work more efficiently, and keep compliance moving without unnecessary interruptions. This month’s product updates build on that shift by incorporating more intelligent, in-context experiences throughout the Avalara platform. Alongside these enhancements, we’re continuing to strengthen compliance workflows with new capabilities that improve visibility, expand global coverage, and simplify how businesses manage tax compliance.

The Avi Chrome extension is now available for Stripe

Setting up tax configurations can involve multiple steps, and knowing what to do next isn’t always obvious. The Avi Chrome Extension for Stripe provides intelligent, contextual guidance directly within the merchant’s browser, helping users navigate tax setup with greater confidence. By recognizing where merchants are in their workflow, the extension delivers in-context prompts, next-step recommendations, validation checks, and completion guidance in real time. This embedded experience helps simplify onboarding, reduce configuration mistakes, and keep businesses moving forward without leaving the task at hand. Learn more.

Avalara brings tax intelligence to Sidekick

Every day, Shopify merchants face tax questions. How was tax calculated on this order? Where are they registered to collect? Is this customer’s exemption valid? Which products are missing tax codes? Finding answers often means switching tools, combing through settings, or opening a support ticket — time better spent running the business. Avalara is now available in Sidekick, Shopify’s AI-powered commerce assistant for merchants. It gives merchants a faster way to get answers about their tax setup and transactions, right within the Shopify experience. Using a conversational interface, merchants can ask questions in natural language and get structured answers from their connected Avalara data, without switching platforms or digging through settings. It makes it easier to review tax configurations, order details, nexus settings, exemption status, and product tax code information. There’s no additional installation required — merchants already using the Avalara Tax Compliance app can start using these capabilities in Sidekick. Learn more.

Additional platform enhancements

Alongside this month’s featured launches, we’ve introduced several enhancements that strengthen enterprise workflows, expand global compliance capabilities, and make it easier for businesses to manage tax compliance. Here’s a look at what else is new across the Avalara platform. Capability What’s new Audit logging in Avalara AvaTax Gain access to audit logs in AI Reporting to improve visibility into system changes and support audit readiness. Avalara Managed Returns API Build and seamlessly embed a fully native returns experience directly into your UI. By integrating the Avalara Managed Returns API, you can provide customers with a frictionless compliance experience right where they already work. This reduces onboarding time, minimizes support dependency, and streamlines returns across multiple channels and marketplaces. Expanded Argentina tax content Access expanded Argentina tax content with Bring Your Own Content (BYOC) support for Import Luxury Tax, Stamp Tax (Buenos Aires), and Gross Income Tax (IIBB/GIT) (Buenos Aires). Self-service onboarding for AP Enable self-service onboarding through the Faster, Easier Go Live (FEGL) experience, with AI-guided import template creation and intelligent item mapping. Expanded VAT determination for Ukraine Access expanded Avalara AvaTax for VAT country coverage to support Ukraine, bringing total supported country coverage to more than 60 jurisdictions and helping businesses manage VAT determination with greater confidence. Shopify Cart Line Properties support (UDF) Pass custom line-level data from Shopify to AvaTax as User-Defined Fields (UDFs), enabling merchants to configure tax logic for unique business scenarios and handle complex tax calculations. Expanded VAT reporting for Vietnam Access Vietnam support in Avalara VAT Reporting, extending country coverage to 50 countries and making it easier to manage VAT reporting obligations across more markets. AI-first onboarding for additional connectors Extend AI-first onboarding to Stripe, QuickBooks Desktop, and BigCommerce, with transaction upload and nexus recommendations powered by business license data.

Making tax workflows faster and easier to navigate