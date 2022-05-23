Communications industry update: Streaming consolidation is underway

The deal linking Discovery and WarnerMedia has been completed (not without hiccups). This is going to mean big changes to the content you stream on your devices.



It’s going to be challenging for leadership to put together two very different companies with histories of producing very different content. WarnerMedia-owned HBO has been the home of lavishly produced, critically acclaimed scripted dramas (think “Mare of Eastown,” “Succession,” “Band of Brothers,” and “The Wire”) and comedies (like “Veep” and “The Larry Sanders Show”). Discovery has had lower-budget pop culture hits like the “Real Housewives” series, the “90 Day Fiancé” series, “Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern,” Guy Fieri’s vehicle “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” and Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations.”

But if they can pull it off, the new Warner Bros. Discovery could become the one streaming app to rule them all.

Alongside these flagships consolidating, we also will see an increase of niche platforms aimed at specialized audiences: bass fishing, for example.

As all of this competition for our eyeballs and dollars evolves, we’ll continue to see cities and states search for new ways to recoup the revenues they’ve lost as so many viewers have cut the cable and switched to streaming. Expect legal battles to continue through the rest of this year, with emphasis on creative use of existing laws and statutes that used to govern cable services as governments attempt to extend them to streaming services.

One very interesting area to watch will be where the lines get drawn between educational, fitness, and entertainment content — which all have roots in very different tax universes.

If I stream a recorded video of my favorite fitness instructor leading a Pilates class, is that the same as having a live one-on-one session over Zoom with the same instructor? Common sense suggests that it may not be, and that the live session may fall under laws governing taxation of personal services rather than taxation of pay TV. But tax authorities are still struggling to draw these lines.

Likewise, what if I stream “The Great Courses”? That seems educational, but maybe not as educational as streaming the actual lectures some academics are making available through various platforms. Does a lecturer need to offer college or continuing professional education credits to make it a true educational experience (and thus, more likely to be tax exempt)?

And what if I binge-watch eight episodes of “Ancient Aliens”? Does that count as educational programming too? How and where will tax law make a value judgment on what’s education and what’s entertainment?