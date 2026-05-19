When tax liability outpaces available cash, the issue isn’t usually revenue. It’s timing.

Businesses allocate capital based on operational needs, like payroll, vendor payments, and growth investments. Tax authorities look at revenue earned, regardless of when cash arrives or whether it’s already committed elsewhere.

The tax obligation is accurate – your business earned that revenue. Yet the timing creates pressure that wasn’t visible until now.

Understanding why this happens starts with recognizing the structural forces at play. Businesses often turn to loans for IRS debt, but the type of financing matters as much as the decision to use it.

The underlying cause of the mismatch

Tax obligations don’t wait for cash to arrive. The IRS and state authorities set fixed deadlines based on what you earned. This mismatch creates a structural gap between timing and available funds.

Payment cycles

For many businesses, payment cycles operate on net-30 or net-60 terms. Revenue gets recorded when the sale closes, but cash often arrives weeks or months later. Meanwhile, quarterly estimated tax payments and annual filings come due on a schedule that doesn’t bend to your business model.

Growth

Success creates its own pressure. Higher revenue means higher tax obligations, but scaling also requires capital for new hires, expanded inventory, market entry, and infrastructure investment. Real performance can create cash constraints when tax obligations and strategic spending hit at the same time.

Operational complexity

Expanding into new states can trigger sales tax obligations that weren’t part of your original planning. Strong performance can shift focus away from tax exposure because the business feels healthy. Issues only become apparent when tax calculations reveal liabilities that exceed available cash.

The bottom line: The timing mismatch doesn’t necessarily indicate a flaw in your finance strategy. It’s a by-product of how tax schedules and business cycles operate on different clocks.

Common misinterpretations (and the real issues)

Finance leaders sometimes misread the causes of tax pressure and, as a result, internalize the problem. Here are the most common misreadings and what’s actually happening.

“We grew too fast.”

Growth doesn’t create the timing mismatch. It simply reveals it. The gap between revenue recognition and cash collection existed at smaller scales, too. Given this context, slowing growth treats the symptom, not the structure.

The real issue: The fixed nature of tax deadlines colliding with variable cash flow.

“We should have planned better.”

Planning helps, but predictability is hard to achieve when timing isn’t in your control. Customer payment behavior shifts, tax rules change across jurisdictions, and unexpected liabilities – like sales tax on exempt transactions or inventory-based obligations – can surface retroactively.

The real issue: Tax obligations operating on schedules you can’t fully predict.

“This means we can’t afford to grow.”

Tax pressure during growth is a short-term liquidity issue, not a long-term affordability problem. The business generated the revenue to cover the tax. The challenge is accessing that value before cash arrives. Confusing liquidity with solvency can trigger unnecessarily cautious decisions that can lead to missed opportunities.

The real issue: Cash timing and capacity to cover obligations are separate problems.

“Taking on debt is a weak solution.”

Not all financing serves the same purpose. A loan for tax payment that’s designed to smooth timing mismatches operates differently than long-term growth debt. Short-term working capital tools exist precisely to address this kind of structural gap. Reframing the problem as a timing issue rather than a financial failing opens access to solutions that match the scope of the challenge.

The real issue: Financing tools should match the actual problem — timing, not long-term capital needs.

Recognizing when it’s a timing issue versus a structural problem

Cash flow challenges are often timing mismatches, but some signal a need for operational changes.

It’s probably a timing issue if:

Revenue has been earned but not yet collected.

Tax obligations align with strong performance periods.

The gap is predictable and tied to payment cycles.

Reserves exist but are allocated to strategic initiatives.

It could be a structural issue if:

Losses are driving the cash gap, not growth.

Payment terms with customers are unsustainable.

The business model requires consistent external funding.

For deeper operational challenges, addressing the business model itself may be the first step.

Your paths forward

When tax obligations exceed available cash, finance leaders typically consider four approaches. Each comes with considerations or trade-offs.

1. Pause or slow growth to protect liquidity

What it solves: Pausing or slowing growth keeps focus on the near term and preserves control.

What it costs: It can also mean missing opportunities and losing momentum, even though the business is performing well. Growth often comes with commitments that can’t be easily reversed, like signed leases, contracted hires, and vendor agreements. When businesses put off important decisions because of short-term money issues, it can end up costing them more in the long run.

2. Take on traditional long-term debt

What it solves: Business loans feel familiar and move quickly.

What it costs: They’re designed for capital investment, not operational timing gaps. Taking on loans to pay the IRS introduces constraints that outlast the problem. It also doesn’t fix the mismatch. The same timing issue will surface next quarter, potentially with fewer options available.

3. Self-fund the tax obligation

What it solves: Instead of taking a loan for taxes, paying from your own operating reserves or delaying reinvestment solves the immediate need.

What it costs: Self-funding shrinks your cash cushion and forces finance teams to think more conservatively. Growth slows, focus shifts to managing cash flow rather than capturing opportunities, and the timing mismatch remains unresolved. It’s just deferred until the next cycle, with fewer resources to address it.

4. Resolve timing mismatches without distorting strategy

What it solves: This approach treats the problem as what it is: a structural gap between when revenue is earned and when cash is available.

What it costs: This requires accessing a working capital solution designed for short-term liquidity needs. Instead of slowing growth, draining reserves, or taking on long-term debt, the goal is to match the size of the solution to the size of the problem, which can smooth cash flow without disrupting strategy or balance sheet health.

A financing tool built for this problem

Avalara Capital provides working capital access designed specifically for businesses managing tax obligations and cash flow timing.

How it works: It’s embedded directly into the Avalara platform, so Avalara AvaTax users can apply, access funds, and manage repayment from a single portal without lengthy underwriting or invasive documentation processes.

It’s embedded directly into the Avalara platform, so Avalara AvaTax users can apply, access funds, and manage repayment from a single portal without lengthy underwriting or invasive documentation processes. What it does: Avalara Capital smooths timing mismatches so tax liabilities don’t derail operational momentum. Approval happens in minutes, funds are available quickly, and pricing is transparent with no hidden fees or mandatory drawdowns.

Avalara Capital smooths timing mismatches so tax liabilities don’t derail operational momentum. Approval happens in minutes, funds are available quickly, and pricing is transparent with no hidden fees or mandatory drawdowns. How it scales: Unlike traditional loans for taxes, Avalara Capital is an accounts receivable-based revolving credit line. Your borrowing limit grows as you make on-time repayments.

For finance leaders managing liquidity pressure during strong performance periods, Avalara Capital offers a way to stay compliant without sacrificing strategic flexibility. Tax obligations get addressed, cash flow stays intact, and growth continues on plan.

Learn more about Avalara Capital financing options for AvaTax users.