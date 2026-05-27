Inside Avalara MCP servers: A developer’s primer for agentic tax and compliance

If Agent-to-Agent (A2A) is how AI agents talk to each other, the Model Context Protocol (MCP) is how they talk to the systems that run your business. For tax and compliance, that system is Avalara — and Avalara now ships a growing family of MCP servers that let any MCP-capable agent query rates, file returns, manage exemption certificates, and stay on top of regulatory change, all through a single standardized protocol.

We’ve been writing about the rise of agentic AI and its implications for tax and compliance for some time. In this post, though, we’re diving into the technical side of things and focusing specifically on the developer and partner audience, who might already have their own agentic platforms in use. This post is a primer for developers, AI builders, or anyone from our partner community who wants to understand what Avalara MCP servers are, what’s available today, and how to wire one up in your own agentic system.

Key takeaways from this post:

MCP standardizes how AI agents connect to business systems.

Avalara MCP servers let AI agents interact with tax and compliance systems through a common protocol instead of custom integrations.

Avalara MCP servers let AI agents interact with tax and compliance systems through a common protocol instead of custom integrations. Avalara MCP servers expose core compliance workflows as native AI tools.

Developers can access tax calculation, returns, exemption certificates, registrations, classification, and regulatory content through MCP-enabled agents.

Developers can access tax calculation, returns, exemption certificates, registrations, classification, and regulatory content through MCP-enabled agents. Agentic tax workflows become dramatically easier to build.

Tasks that previously required multiple APIs and custom orchestration can now be composed as standardized tool calls inside AI systems.

Tasks that previously required multiple APIs and custom orchestration can now be composed as standardized tool calls inside AI systems. MCP is becoming the foundational infrastructure for agentic AI ecosystems.

As A2A enables agents to communicate with each other, MCP enables those agents to securely interact with the systems that power real-world business operations.

Why MCP? Why now?

Imagine you’re running a busy restaurant kitchen. You have several chefs, each with their own specialty — one’s a pastry expert, another masters the grill, a third owns the sauté station. You also have a full suite of equipment and systems: ovens, mixers, fridges, a delivery app, and a POS system out front taking orders.

Most kitchens run smoothly because everyone follows the same set of documented rules. Orders come in on a standard ticket. Containers are labeled the same way. Dishes are plated to a consistent spec. There’s a clear path for how an order travels from the POS to the kitchen pass.

But imagine if each chef performed their task in their own way: One reads tickets left to right, another right to left. One labels containers by color, another by number. Suddenly, nobody knows whose food is whose, orders get lost, and the whole kitchen falls apart.

That’s exactly what happens in software when models, APIs, and integration code don’t follow a common standard. The models are your chefs — highly capable, but each trained for different tasks. The APIs and tools are the kitchen equipment: ovens, mixers, grills, and ticket printers — all powerful on their own, but difficult to coordinate without shared processes. And the glue code is the kitchen’s operating system: the ticket format, the labeling conventions, the plating rules, and the handoff procedures that keep everything moving smoothly. Without that shared framework, you don’t have an efficient kitchen; you have a room full of talented chefs constantly miscommunicating, duplicating work, and slowing each other down.

Every team building with LLMs eventually hits the same wall: N models × M APIs of bespoke glue code. In layperson’s terms, that means as companies add more AI models and business systems, they often end up writing lots of one-off integration code just to make everything work together. Scalability and efficiency are lost.

The Model Context Protocol exists to collapse that matrix. It defines a common way for AI clients to discover tools, authenticate, and invoke capabilities exposed by a server — without the model needing to know the underlying API surface.

Avalara MCP servers apply that idea to tax and compliance: They connect AI applications with Avalara tax compliance systems in a standardized way.

The practical effect: Partners and developers can integrate AI-driven tax workflows, automate cross-border compliance, and tap into frequently updated Avalara tax content without reinventing an integration for each model or framework.

What’s available today

Avalara-supported MCP servers currently span the core compliance product stack:

Avalara AvaTax — real-time tax calculations and rates

— real-time tax calculations and rates Avalara Returns — filing and remittance workflows

— filing and remittance workflows Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting (ELR) — country-specific e-invoicing and continuous transaction controls (CTCs)

— country-specific e-invoicing and continuous transaction controls (CTCs) Avalara Sales Tax Registration and Avalara License Management — registration life cycle management

— registration life cycle management Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) — exemption certificate collection, validation, and application

— exemption certificate collection, validation, and application Avalara Tax Content — regulatory content and updates

— regulatory content and updates Avalara Item Classification — product/HS code classification

— product/HS code classification Avalara for Communications and Avalara Cross-Border — industry- and trade-specific calculations

and — industry- and trade-specific calculations Dev documentation — Avalara developer docs, queryable from inside an agent

More servers are on the road map and will be added over time.

Prerequisites before you connect

Before you connect, make sure you have:

An active Avalara subscription with entitlements to the services you plan to call.

with entitlements to the services you plan to call. An MCP-capable AI client — e.g., one built with FastMCP (Python client library) or any equivalent library that supports OAuth 2.1 authorization.

— e.g., one built with (Python client library) or any equivalent library that supports authorization. A modern web browser for the OAuth 2.1 authorization flow.

If you don’t have an Avalara account yet, the AvaTax 90-day free trial is the fastest way to get an environment to build against.

Connect in two steps

Connecting an MCP client to an Avalara MCP server is a two-step process:

Step 1: Set up the MCP client. Each Avalara MCP server has its own page with an exact endpoint and configuration. Point your client at the server you want to use.

Step 2: Authorize access via OAuth 2.1.

Your MCP client will redirect you to a secure Avalara sign-in page. Sign in with your Avalara credentials. Review the permissions the client is requesting against that server’s capabilities. Grant consent to complete the OAuth flow.

What you can build

The interesting question goes beyond which APIs are exposed? and asks which agent workflows become possible? A few concrete examples mapped to Avalara MCP capabilities:

A pricing agent that queries real-time tax rates and calculations during checkout decisions (Avalara AvaTax)

that queries real-time tax rates and calculations during checkout decisions (Avalara AvaTax) A compliance copilot that monitors regulatory updates and flags changes that affect your nexus footprint (Avalara Tax Content, Avalara Sales Tax Registration)

that monitors regulatory updates and flags changes that affect your nexus footprint (Avalara Tax Content, Avalara Sales Tax Registration) An AP automation agent that validates a vendor invoice, checks for an exemption certificate, and files the resulting use tax (Avalara ECM, Avalara Returns)

that validates a vendor invoice, checks for an exemption certificate, and files the resulting use tax (Avalara ECM, Avalara Returns) A cross-border trade agent that classifies products and computes landed cost for international SKUs (Avalara Item Classification, Avalara Cross-Border)

that classifies products and computes landed cost for international SKUs (Avalara Item Classification, Avalara Cross-Border) A developer-experience agent that retrieves Avalara documentation and code samples in context, so your engineers never leave their IDE (Dev documentation)

A common pattern: Agents that previously had to glue together two or three Avalara APIs (and a lot of business logic) can now compose those steps as native tool calls.

Operational realities

A primer wouldn’t be complete without production-grade details. A few things to plan for:

Rate limits. Expect HTTP 429 (Too Many Requests) when you exceed a server’s limit. Wait a few minutes before retrying and check each server’s individual page for its specific limits. In production, implement exponential backoff and jitter.

Expect HTTP 429 (Too Many Requests) when you exceed a server’s limit. Wait a few minutes before retrying and check each server’s individual page for its specific limits. In production, implement exponential backoff and jitter. Connection failures. If a connection drops, verify your Avalara account status and network egress.

If a connection drops, verify your Avalara account status and network egress. Permission errors. “Permission denied” almost always means your account isn’t entitled to the requested service — check entitlements before assuming a code bug.

“Permission denied” almost always means your account isn’t entitled to the requested service — check entitlements before assuming a code bug. Idempotency for writes. For tools that file returns or commit transactions, design your agent flow to be safely retriable.

For tools that file returns or commit transactions, design your agent flow to be safely retriable. Least-privilege scopes. Grant only the OAuth scopes the agent actually needs. Audit consents periodically.

Grant only the OAuth scopes the agent actually needs. Audit consents periodically. Observability. Log every tool call, the inputs, and the response status. Agents are nondeterministic; your logs are how you’ll debug them.

Where to go next

Avalara MCP servers are the developer foundation for agentic tax and compliance — and the surface area is growing fast. To get hands-on:

Visit the per-server pages on developer.avalara.com to grab endpoints, scopes, and rate-limit details.

Stuck? Ask Avi (our developer assistant) or post in the Developer Community .

(our developer assistant) or post in the . Watch this space for new servers and for our follow-up post on multiserver agent orchestration with A2A.

The protocol is standard. The compliance content is Avalara’s. What you build on top is up to you.

FAQ

What is an MCP server and why does it matter for AI agents?

A Model Context Protocol (MCP) server provides a standardized way for AI agents to securely interact with external systems and business applications. Instead of building custom integrations for every API, developers can expose capabilities like tax calculation, exemption certificate management, or returns filing through a common protocol. That makes agentic workflows easier to build, maintain, and scale.

How are Avalara MCP servers different from traditional APIs?

Traditional APIs still require developers to write custom orchestration logic, authentication flows, and integration layers for each use case. Avalara MCP servers expose those same capabilities as standardized AI tools that MCP-capable agents can discover and use dynamically. The result is a more streamlined developer experience and faster workflow automation.

What kinds of workflows can developers automate with Avalara MCP servers?

Developers can build AI-driven workflows for:

Real-time tax calculation and checkout decisions

Returns preparation and filing

Exemption certificate validation

Product and HS code classification

Cross-border landed cost calculations

Regulatory monitoring and compliance alerts

Retrieval of Avalara developer documentation directly inside AI tools or IDEs

Do Avalara MCP servers support global tax and compliance use cases?

Yes. Avalara MCP servers support a wide range of domestic and international compliance workflows, including VAT, GST, e-invoicing, continuous transaction controls (CTCs), cross-border trade, and country-specific regulatory requirements. Avalara tax content covers more than 190 countries.

What authentication method do Avalara MCP servers use?

Avalara MCP servers use OAuth 2.1 for secure authorization. During setup, the MCP client redirects users to an Avalara sign-in page where they can authenticate, review requested permissions, and grant consent for the specific services the agent needs to access.

Can developers use Avalara MCP servers with existing AI frameworks and tools?

Yes. Avalara MCP servers are designed to work with MCP-capable AI clients and frameworks. Developers can connect through modern REST APIs, unified SDKs, or MCP-enabled workflows. Avalara also supports more than 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERP, ecommerce, accounting, and financial systems.

What should developers keep in mind before deploying agentic tax workflows to production?

Production deployments should include:

Rate-limit handling and retry logic

Observability and logging for every tool call

Least-privilege OAuth scopes

Idempotent handling for filings and transaction commits

Validation of entitlements and permissions

Monitoring for regulatory and tax content updates

These safeguards help improve reliability, audit readiness, and operational visibility for AI-driven compliance systems.

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