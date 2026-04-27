Tax reporting is a critical part of managing compliance. It requires bringing together transaction data from multiple sources across sales and purchasing, along with tax and financial data, to create structured reports used to review tax decisions, reconcile results, and support filing and audit processes.

These reports serve many purposes, including analyzing activity, validating tax calculations, and preparing for audits. Because reporting needs vary, teams require flexible tools that can transform and filter data into specific formats for each task.

Key takeaways

Generate structured reports faster.

Describe the report you need in plain language and instantly create a ready-to-use starting point.

Describe the report you need in plain language and instantly create a ready-to-use starting point. Improve visibility into tax decisions.

Review transaction-level data, identify anomalies, and reconcile results with greater confidence.

Review transaction-level data, identify anomalies, and reconcile results with greater confidence. Explore and validate data more efficiently.

Use dashboards and AI-driven interactions to filter, drill into, and better understand your data.

Why traditional tax reporting falls short

Reporting and analyzing tax data is time-consuming, and accuracy is critical. Errors or gaps in data can be costly, especially during an audit. Even when tax decisions are correct, if the underlying data cannot be clearly structured and reconciled, it may not support your position. This can mean the difference between a significant assessment and a successful audit outcome.

As reporting requirements grow, so does the complexity of gathering and preparing tax data. Teams often need to pull information from multiple systems, apply filters, and reconcile results across different reports.

Generating the right view often requires running multiple reports, adjusting parameters, and restructuring data to match specific audit, filing, or internal review requirements. Instead of focusing on analysis, teams spend time preparing and validating data, increasing the risk of errors and slowing down decision-making.

How AI-powered reporting improves the process

With Avalara AI-powered reporting, businesses can reduce the risk of costly errors by simplifying how they gather, structure, review, and analyze tax data. Instead of manually building reports and stitching together data across systems, teams can start by describing what they need and quickly get to a structured, usable view of their data.

The reporting AI agent brings together data across multiple tax systems and translates user intent into structured reports, helping teams gather, reconcile, and analyze data without manually stitching it together. This makes it easier to access the right data, identify potential risks or anomalies, and reconcile results with confidence.

That data can then be explored through dashboards, where charts and summaries provide a clearer view across transactions, jurisdictions, and tax liabilities. Within those dashboards, the dashboard agent allows users to ask follow-up questions, explore specific visualizations, and drill into transaction-level detail to validate findings and better understand what’s driving the results.

Reporting AI agent

The reporting AI agent brings together data from your source systems across sales and purchasing, along with data from the end-to-end Avalara compliance platform. By translating user intent into structured reports and analyses that support a more holistic compliance approach, it helps teams gather, reconcile, and analyze data without manually stitching it together.

Capabilities

Generate reports using natural language across transaction data.

Bring together data from multiple systems into structured outputs.

Guide users to relevant reports based on their needs.

Support common tasks such as reconciliation and trend analysis.

Surface anomalies, variances, and potential risk areas for review.

Benefits

Reduce time spent building and adjusting reports.

Minimize manual effort in combining and restructuring data.

Improve visibility into sales and purchase transactions.

Strengthen audit preparation and position with clearer, more defensible outputs.

Dashboards

Dashboards display report data visually, making it easier to interpret results across transactions, jurisdictions, and tax determinations. They help users quickly identify trends, compare results, and focus on areas that require attention.

The dashboard agent adds an interactive layer, allowing users to ask questions about dashboard data, apply filters, and drill into transaction-level detail. This makes it easier to validate findings, investigate anomalies, and refine analysis without rerunning reports.

Capabilities

View data through charts, summaries, and detailed tables.

Ask questions about dashboard data using natural language.

Apply filters and refine views dynamically.

Drill into transaction-level detail for deeper analysis.

Save and export views for reporting and review.

Benefits

Move from high-level summaries to detailed data quickly.

Validate and reconcile results more efficiently.

Reduce time spent navigating multiple tools and reports.

Support faster, more confident decision-making.

Make tax reporting more flexible, accurate, and efficient

Tax reporting isn’t just about generating outputs. It’s about transforming transaction data into the views needed to review tax decisions, reconcile results, and support audit and compliance workflows.

With AI-powered reporting, businesses can reduce manual effort while improving how they access, structure, and validate their data. This helps teams move faster, reduce risk, and approach audits with greater confidence.

Contact us to learn how AI-powered reporting in AvaTax simplifies reporting and improves how you work with your tax data.

FAQ

How does AI-powered reporting support audit readiness?

AI-powered reporting helps structure transaction data into clear reports while highlighting anomalies and potential risk areas. This makes it easier to reconcile results and support audit requests.

Do I need to configure reports manually?

No. You can describe the report you need in plain language, and the system generates a structured starting point that you can refine as needed.

What’s the difference between the reporting AI agent and the dashboard agent?

The reporting AI agent focuses on generating and structuring reports across systems. The dashboard agent helps you explore and analyze data within dashboards by answering questions and guiding deeper investigation.

Can I customize reports and filters?

Yes. You can apply filters, adjust views, and drill into transaction-level data. Changes update dynamically, and you can save or export views based on your reporting needs.