Key takeaways

Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance for NetSuite SuiteTax SuiteApp streamlines onboarding and configuration for SuiteTax users.

Avi, the Avalara embedded AI agent, provides ongoing insights right inside NetSuite so finance and tax teams can get contextual answers to compliance and configuration questions, better understand tax rules, and more.

Key benefits include smoother go-lives and earlier realization of value from the Avalara–NetSuite integration.

As the tax landscape continues to shift, Avalara helps ensure tax compliance inside NetSuite evolves to keep pace. With Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance for NetSuite SuiteTax AI SuiteApp, finance and tax teams can get up and running faster thanks to automated, AI-guided onboarding and configuration of their Avalara for NetSuite (SuiteTax) connector — and stay informed as their business and compliance needs change.

Built for NetSuite customers and partners, this solution goes beyond simply connecting systems. The enhanced Avalara for NetSuite (SuiteTax) connector embeds Avi, the Avalara AI agent, directly inside NetSuite to provide ongoing in-context insights on transactions right where you work.

Accelerating time to value for NetSuite customers

Avalara for NetSuite SuiteTax is already trusted by customers to calculate and manage tax accurately. As with any critical business system, initial setup can require careful planning — mapping subsidiaries, item categories, nexus, and tax rules to reflect how a business operates.

Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance for NetSuite simplifies that journey, helping teams quickly advance from implementation to operational confidence. Rather than navigating onboarding and configuration manually, SuiteApp users receive automated workflows and AI-guided support directly within NetSuite for greater efficiency and clarity.

The result? Faster onboarding, smoother go-lives, and earlier realization of value from the Avalara–NetSuite integration.

AI-guided onboarding inside NetSuite

The embedded Avalara tax agent, Avi, is at the center of the new SuiteApp. During onboarding, Avi provides step-by-step, conversational guidance to help users in a structured, intuitive way.

Instead of switching between documentation, support channels, and setup screens, teams can work through configuration with in-context assistance that explains what’s needed and how different choices can have different effects downstream.

Built-in validation helps users review their setup as they go, supporting more efficient implementations without changing existing workflows.

Ongoing insights after go-live

The value doesn’t stop at onboarding. Once customers are live, Avi remains available inside NetSuite to help surface insights and answer tax and compliance questions in real time — directly within the ERP where teams already work.

With Avi, finance and tax teams can:

Get contextual answers to compliance and configuration questions.

Better understand how tax rules apply to transactions and structural changes.

Gain clarity when adding subsidiaries, updating tax rules, or adjusting categories.

Access audit-ready explanations and traceable configuration context.

By bringing AI-assisted insights into NetSuite, Avalara helps teams spend less time searching for answers and more time making informed decisions with confidence.

Designed to work with your existing Avalara for NetSuite SuiteTax connector

Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance for NetSuite works with the existing Avalara for NetSuite SuiteTax connector. Customers can update the connector to the latest version to get new embedded AI features and contextual insights from Avi on transactions within their workflows. Adding a new subsidiary or adjusting connector configurations is simple: Just install the new SuiteApp to help automate that process with guided insights.

Built with trust, security, and explainability

Avalara follows enterprise security standards and is aligned with SOC 2 principles: Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, minimal data is cached in the browser, and sensitive information is not persistently stored. All processing follows Avalara identity and access controls.

Just as important, Avi is designed with guardrails, deterministic validation, and explainable outputs, supporting transparency and trust in every interaction. Agentic AI doesn’t mean giving up control — it means working more efficiently, with human involvement for key steps and decisions.

Why this matters now

As businesses grow and tax complexity continues to increase, finance and tax teams are being asked to do more — faster — without compromising accuracy or compliance.

By combining trusted tax content, deep NetSuite integration, and domain-trained AI, Avalara helps NetSuite customers accelerate time to value and gain ongoing insights — in the systems they’re already using.

This launch is just the beginning: It establishes a foundation for future AI-driven compliance capabilities, reinforcing a commitment from Avalara to smarter, more confident tax operations.

See it in action

To learn how AI-assisted onboarding and in-ERP insights can help your team move faster and operate with confidence, request a demo of Avalara for NetSuite SuiteTax.

FAQ

What is Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance for NetSuite SuiteTax?

Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance for NetSuite is a NetSuite AI SuiteApp that automates onboarding and configuration of the Avalara for NetSuite SuiteTax connector — while delivering ongoing, in-context insights from Avi (the Avalara embedded tax assistant) directly inside NetSuite.

What are the key benefits?

Finance and tax teams can quickly move from implementation to operational confidence, thanks to automated, AI-assisted support directly within NetSuite to help them complete configuration with greater efficiency and clarity. That leads to smoother go-lives and earlier realization of value from the Avalara–NetSuite integration.

Does agentic AI mean giving up human control?

No. Transparency and trust are built in. Users can require human involvement at key steps and important decision points.