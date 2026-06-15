Oracle Cloud ERP users can easily embed e-invoicing capabilities into their workflows, thanks to Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting.

Key takeaways

The growing number of countries with e-invoicing mandates heightens the complexity of tax compliance for businesses, especially those with global operations and subsidiaries.

E-invoices can help businesses save time and even receive payments more quickly, but requirements vary by country and rules can change, increasing risk.

Trying to manage it all with fragmented or region-specific tools can make it difficult to achieve consistency across markets.

Avalara E-invoicing and Live Reporting is included in Oracle Cloud ERP environments on the Oracle B2B Network, allowing businesses to seamlessly standardize and stabilize compliance while meeting e-invoicing requirements. Since e-invoicing was introduced in Latin America around two decades ago, more than 60 countries have either adopted or announced mandates. That number is sure to keep growing as governments seek to close the gap between the amount of tax that should be collected and the amount of tax that actually comes in. This expected growth also drives greater complexity when it comes to compliance, particularly for global enterprises with subsidiaries and operations around the world; that’s why businesses of all sizes rely on Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting. The Avalara integration with Oracle Cloud ERP means users can embed this powerful solution to streamline global e-invoicing compliance, optimize payment and collection cycles, reduce costs, and use resources more efficiently.

Challenges for businesses

While there are undeniable benefits such as time savings, fast payments, and fewer lost invoices, e-invoices present numerous challenges for businesses. Like sales tax, e-invoicing requirements vary by country, making manual management very difficult for businesses that operate in multiple countries (or businesses that want to scale into new markets). Rules and regulations also change. Organizations that respond to individual mandates or deadlines in an ad hoc manner have to repeatedly bring on new local vendors, create reporting workflows, and build custom ERP integrations. Over time, this ad hoc approach creates an operating model that becomes more unstable as it scales, with accumulating integration debt and growing disruptions.

Inefficient e-invoicing processes can escalate the risk of errors, as well as fines and penalties if a business is audited.

Suppliers and customers might not want to do business with organizations that can’t send or receive the necessary e-invoices, and goods might even be stopped at borders. What’s more, even businesses that take a proactive approach often face significant hurdles when trying to implement e-invoicing solutions into their ERP, accounting, and other systems. Fragmented, region-specific tools make it difficult to achieve consistency across markets, add pressure on IT teams, and make cost and performance unpredictable in the face of separate builds, testing cycles, and vendor contracts. The problem isn’t country coverage. It’s an operating model that breaks down as it tries to scale.

A seamless solution for Oracle Cloud ERP

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting breaks this cycle. It brings agentic tax and compliance, AI-powered insights, and transparent pricing together in a centralized foundation for standardized compliance anywhere. And it’s included in every Oracle Cloud ERP environment on the Oracle B2B Network to help enterprises automate finance processes and comply with global e-invoicing requirements. Built on the same platform as other powerful Avalara solutions, Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting uses its advanced Oracle Cloud ERP connector technology, which runs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The benefits go beyond just helping businesses meet e-invoicing mandates. Avalara standardizes and stabilizes compliance — so organizations can operate globally with confidence, even as regulations and technologies evolve. Here’s what Oracle Avalara Global Indirect Tax Cloud Service combined with Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting delivers: Streamlined data flow and inter-app communication

The solutions use shared data configuration and settings to enable real-time communication of tax codes, simplifying the mapping and transformation of data elements between multiple systems.

The solutions use shared data configuration and settings to enable real-time communication of tax codes, simplifying the mapping and transformation of data elements between multiple systems. Smooth data translation

Avalara points your data in the right places in the right ways. The Oracle Avalara Global Unified Platform allows data and documents to move directly from the Oracle environment to the E-Invoicing and Live Reporting API — and Avalara manages the different translations for each country.

Avalara points your data in the right places in the right ways. The Oracle Avalara Global Unified Platform allows data and documents to move directly from the Oracle environment to the E-Invoicing and Live Reporting API — and Avalara manages the different translations for each country. Simplified implementation

With access to the Oracle Avalara Global Unified Platform, Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting can simply be turned on, enabling your implementation team to focus on configuring the solution to your finance processes.

With access to the Oracle Avalara Global Unified Platform, Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting can simply be turned on, enabling your implementation team to focus on configuring the solution to your finance processes. Scalability for new countries

The service for e-invoicing leverages a single API to enable fast and scalable deployment of e-invoicing on a global scale. Individual country mandates are built within the Oracle Avalara Global Unified Platform, allowing customers to efficiently add new e-invoicing and live reporting mandates as needed.

The service for e-invoicing leverages a single API to enable fast and scalable deployment of e-invoicing on a global scale. Individual country mandates are built within the Oracle Avalara Global Unified Platform, allowing customers to efficiently add new e-invoicing and live reporting mandates as needed. Enterprise technical support

Avalara partners with Oracle to offer top-tier technology and support, aligning with the Oracle mission to bring cloud-based solutions to global enterprises. Avalara achieves this mission through automated solutions that seamlessly integrate into Oracle solutions, delivering tangible cost savings for businesses while enabling them to keep up with the rapid pace of operations.

What it all means

With Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, global e-invoicing no longer slows you down. Avalara delivers predictable costs, fast execution, and standardized, AI-ready compliance wherever you operate. Your business gets predictability at scale: the ability to anticipate issues before they escalate, standardize executions across markets, and plan costs with confidence. You get one global application for local compliance: centralizing e-invoicing with one global platform, activating and managing jurisdictions in one experience, and blending e-invoicing seamlessly into existing operations. You also create AI-powered agility within your business: You can adapt to new mandates quickly, maintain control as complexity increases, and enter new markets with confidence. Ultimately, you can’t scale compliance by manually adding individual countries as you enter new markets. You need one model that adapts to requirements for all of those markets.

Experience Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting for yourself

Are you ready to streamline international e-invoicing, optimize payment and cash collection cycles, and manage compliance more efficiently? To learn more about Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting capabilities in Oracle Cloud ERP, request a demo today.

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