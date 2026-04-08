As Shopify merchants expand into new regions or operate multiple brands, managing separate legal entities becomes part of how the business operates. Shopify Business Entities functionality makes it possible to manage these entities within a single environment. While this brings operational flexibility, it also adds complexity in how transactions are calculated, tracked, and reported across entities.

To help manage this complexity, Avalara Tax Compliance now supports multientity routing. This feature allows transactions to be routed to the correct company record in Avalara based on the associated Shopify Business Entity. As a result, tax calculation and reporting stay aligned with each legal entity, helping reduce manual effort and maintain clarity as your business scales.

The rise of multientity commerce on Shopify

Many Shopify merchants use multiple entities to support market expansion, manage multiple brands, or meet regulatory requirements.

But once transactions start flowing through these entities, tax management becomes more complex. Each entity represents a separate legal structure, so transactions can’t all be handled in the same way. To stay on track, businesses need to ensure:

Tax is calculated under the right legal entity.

Reporting matches how the business is structured.

Entities are clearly separated for audit purposes.

Challenges of managing tax across multiple entities

Without entity-aware routing, transactions may not always be associated with the correct legal entity for tax purposes. While orders may flow through a single Shopify environment, the underlying tax treatment still needs to reflect how the business is structured across entities.

Merchants may find themselves:

Manually reconciling transactions across entities

Calculating tax under the wrong company record in Avalara

Dealing with reporting discrepancies between entities

Facing audit risk due to unclear separation between entities

Struggling to scale operations without adding manual effort

As the number of entities increases, these challenges can make it more difficult to maintain accurate reporting and keep processes efficient.

How Avalara integration with Shopify supports multientity routing

Avalara Tax Compliance gives merchants control over how transactions are routed across entities by allowing them to configure routing rules based on Shopify Business Entities. This is especially useful for merchants managing multiple legal entities within Shopify and working with more than one company record in Avalara. If you operate with a single entity and one company, no configuration changes are required.

With multientity routing, merchants can:

Route transactions to the appropriate record.

Map Shopify Business Entities to specific company records in Avalara.

Configure conditional routing based on business entity.

Create and manage multiple routing rules as needed.

This setup helps maintain clear, entity-level reporting and reduces the need for manual checks, while supporting complex organizational structures as operations expand.

How it works

To use multientity routing, merchants need to ensure Business Entities are set up in Shopify and the corresponding company records in Avalara already exist.

Once this is in place, merchants can:

Turn on conditional routing.

Select the company record in Avalara where transactions should be routed.

Choose Shopify Business Entity as the routing criteria.

Map a specific Shopify Business Entity to a record.

Create and manage multiple routing rules.

Get started with multientity routing

If you manage multiple entities in Shopify, setting up entity-based routing can help bring more structure to how transactions are handled across your company records in Avalara.

Multientity routing can be configured directly within your existing setup with Avalara, allowing you to define how transactions are routed based on Shopify Business Entities.

Learn more about multientity routing in Avalara for Shopify.

Ready to simplify multientity tax management? Connect with our team to explore your setup, get your questions answered, and see a personalized demo of Avalara for Shopify in action.

FAQ

Do I need to edit routing settings if I only have one company record in Avalara?

No. If you have only one company record in Avalara, all transactions will be routed to that record regardless of Shopify Business Entity. All Shopify Business Entities can be connected to that single record by default, and you do not need to enable conditional routing.

Do I need to edit conditional routing settings if I have more than one company record in Avalara?

No. You only need to edit conditional routing settings if you have more than one company record in Avalara and more than one Shopify Business Entity, and you want transactions routed to multiple records.

Can I create multiple routing rules?

Yes. Merchants can configure and manage multiple routing rules as needed.

Does this automatically create new company records in Avalara?

No. Company records in Avalara must already exist.

Is this required for all Shopify merchants?

No. It is intended only for merchants operating multiple legal entities within Shopify.