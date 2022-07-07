A state-by-state guide to gas tax holidays

With gas prices hovering around a national average of $4.85 a gallon ​​— after spiking just over $5 a gallon in June — some states and even local governments are debating gas tax holidays as a way to ease consumer prices. So far, at least five states, plus Puerto Rico, have temporarily cut or removed taxes on gasoline.

These states have declared gas tax holidays

Some cities and counties have lowered gas taxes

New York counties levy a 4.75% sales tax on gasoline. The state Legislature gave local governments the option of capping the amount of sales tax they collect per gallon. As of June 1, 2022, 25 of New York’s 62 counties had done that. Counties capping sales tax collection by only collecting the tax on the first $2 of the price of a gallon of gas are: Delaware, Dutchess, Erie, Monroe, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Seneca, Ulster, Wayne, and Yates. Counties capping sales tax to the first $3 of the price per gallon are: Jefferson, Livingston, Nassau, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Suffolk, and Westchester. Around the country, other counties and even cities are also debating whether to suspend their local portion of gas taxes, at the risk of losing funding for local projects.

