How manufacturers can prepare for France’s e-invoicing mandate: a practical guide

France's e-invoicing mandate arrives in September 2026, and for manufacturers the compliance challenge is more complex than it first appears. Multi-entity structures, cross-border supply chains, intercompany flows, long-term contracts, and ERP environments built around production rather than invoicing all create compliance risk. This post maps the mandate's requirements to the realities of manufacturing operations — and gives finance, tax, and IT teams a practical framework for getting ready.

Key takeaways

The mandate applies to VAT-taxable businesses established in France. For manufacturers, that assessment must happen at the legal entity level — not the group or brand level. Different entities within the same group may face different deadlines.

Manufacturing invoice flows — intercompany transactions, call-off stock, long-term supply agreements, credit notes, and partial deliveries — each require careful classification before any platform or ERP work begins.

ERP configuration, master data quality, and end-to-end testing are the critical path. Most manufacturing implementations run into trouble with data, not technology.

Choosing an approved platform that integrates with your ERP environment and scales across other mandate markets is a strategic decision, not a procurement exercise.

What changes for manufacturers under the French mandate?

France's e-invoicing mandate shifts invoice exchange from emailed PDFs and direct one-to-one Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) connections to structured, platform-routed invoice exchange — with creation, transmission, receipt, status tracking, and reporting connected as one compliance process. A visually electronic document is not a compliant structured e-invoice. Compliance requires machine-readable data in defined fields — UBL, CII, or the Factur-X hybrid format — with implications for ERP extract logic, validation, and archiving. This is a data-transformation programme, not a document-conversion project. The effects reach beyond accounts receivable (AR) and tax. Order management, shipping, billing, collections, procurement, accounts payable (AP), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) governance are all affected.

Why manufacturing environments face greater implementation complexity

Most manufacturers operate across multiple plants, business units, legal entities, ERP instances, and billing applications. Acquired companies often run different charts of accounts, customer masters, and invoice processes that haven't been fully integrated. High-volume business-to-business (B2B) transactions sit alongside distributor, dealer, marketplace, and public-sector customer flows — each with different compliance treatment. Legacy EDI connections were built for customer requirements, not government reporting. And custom invoice logic tied to production milestones, shipments, freight, tooling, or rebates creates edge cases that standard e-invoicing implementations don't account for.

From 1 September, 2026, all affected businesses must be able to receive compliant e-invoices. Large and medium-sized businesses must also begin issuing e-invoices and meeting e-reporting obligations from that date. Smaller businesses follow on 1 September, 2027 — but that later deadline has a direct implication for manufacturers: French suppliers who are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or microbusinesses won't be issuing structured e-invoices until 2027. Your accounts payable function needs to be ready to receive structured invoices from large suppliers in 2026 while continuing to process nonstructured invoices from smaller suppliers until 2027. Classify each French entity separately rather than relying on a group-level assumption. A large manufacturer cannot defer its own programme because some of its French suppliers have a later deadline.

Which manufacturing entities and systems are actually in scope?

Every French parent company, subsidiary, branch, and permanent establishment subject to French value-added tax (VAT) needs to be assessed individually — including those owned by non-French groups. A UK-headquartered manufacturer with a French subsidiary, a French production site, or a permanent establishment in France is in scope in the same way as a French-owned business. That includes shared-service centres performing billing outside France on behalf of a French entity — the location of the service function doesn't determine the VAT treatment of the underlying transaction. Central ERP systems serving both French and non-French legal entities need to be assessed carefully. Plant systems that originate invoice-relevant data — quantities, pricing, delivery references, customer identifiers — without producing the final invoice are also in scope for the data-mapping exercise, even if they don't sit in the AR function. Third-party logistics providers, billing agents, and outsourced accounts receivable processes all need to be mapped. If an external party creates or transmits invoices on your behalf, your compliance obligation doesn't transfer with the function.

Where manufacturing invoice processes are most likely to break

Fragmented industrial ERP landscapes

Many manufacturers run SAP ECC (Enterprise Central Component) and S/4HANA — SAP's next-generation ERP platform — in parallel, often the result of acquisitions, phased migrations, or regional rollouts that haven't reached completion. Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, Workday, Infor, QAD, and industry-specific platforms add further complexity in groups where subsidiaries have retained their own systems. Plant-level manufacturing execution systems (MES) feed shipment and production data into invoicing processes without generating the invoice itself — creating a dependency chain that needs to be mapped before any platform integration is designed. Custom billing engines built for aftermarket service, warranties, spare parts, or leasing sit outside standard AR workflows and are frequently overlooked in early scope assessments. Middleware and data hubs that sit between source systems and the invoicing layer can obscure which system holds the authoritative version of a data field. Manual spreadsheet adjustments made between shipment confirmation and invoice generation are a particular risk — they introduce data that exists nowhere in the core ERP and can't be validated or extracted automatically.

Complex order-to-cash scenarios

Manufacturing order-to-cash processes generate invoice types and timing patterns that standard e-invoicing implementations don't account for. Partial shipments against a single purchase order produce split invoices that need to reference the underlying transaction correctly. Milestone and progress billing on long-term contracts creates invoices tied to delivery events rather than shipment dates. Customer deposits and advance payments, tooling charges, and nonrecurring engineering fees each carry their own VAT and invoice-type treatment. Consignment inventory and evaluated receipt settlement — where the buyer generates the invoice on behalf of the supplier — create self-billing arrangements that need specific handling under the mandate. Credit notes, cancellations, returns, and retroactive price adjustments all trigger life cycle events within the e-invoicing framework. Rebates, volume discounts, and year-end true-ups — periodic reconciliations that adjust the difference between estimated and actual figures — generate further adjustment documents. Freight, insurance, environmental fees, and surcharges need to be correctly coded and included in the structured invoice data.

Complex procure-to-pay scenarios

On the payables side, supplier invoices in manufacturing environments are matched across purchase orders, goods receipts, and quality approvals — a three-way match that can span multiple systems and timelines. Goods received at one plant but invoiced to a different legal entity create cross-entity matching requirements that need to be resolved before AP workflows can process structured e-invoices reliably. Central purchasing with decentralised receiving, intercompany procurement, and shared-service invoice processing all introduce handoffs where data can be lost or misattributed. The distinction between supplier-generated and buyer-generated invoices — and the compliance treatment of each — needs to be established for every supplier relationship. Discrepancies linked to quantity, quality, or landed-cost adjustments generate correction documents that need to flow correctly through the e-invoicing life cycle.

Master data weaknesses hidden by current workflows

Current invoicing workflows often mask data quality problems that structured e-invoicing will expose immediately. Duplicate customer and supplier records across ERP instances — common in manufacturing groups built through acquisition — mean the same trading partner may exist under different identifiers in different systems. Customer-specific invoice fields stored outside the core ERP, inconsistent product codes, unit-of-measure definitions, and payment-term codes across plants, and manual corrections that never flow back to master data are all patterns that create validation failures at the platform level.

Map the manufacturing data and format stress points

Which manufacturing scenarios stress which mandatory data?

Progress billing and deposits require accurate supply and service dates, advance-payment references, and correct linkage to the final invoice. Consignment arrangements and evaluated receipt settlement — where the buyer generates the invoice — require clear issuer identity and controls around buyer-generated invoice status. Rebates and year-end reconciliation adjustments require credit notes that correctly reference the original invoices across periods, which is straightforward in a single ERP instance and considerably harder across multiple systems with different period calendars. Multi-plant fulfilment creates a specific data problem: the delivery address and establishment identifier often differ from the billing entity. Both need to be present and correct in the structured invoice data. Freight charges, surcharges, and environmental fees need line-level classification and VAT treatment — not a single aggregated line that obscures the underlying composition.

How should manufacturers choose among UBL, CII, and Factur-X?

Format selection should be driven by what each ERP and invoice engine can already produce, customer and supplier interoperability requirements, and the completeness of structured data output — not by visual appearance or assumed complexity. Factur-X is a hybrid format combining a human-readable PDF with embedded XML, which makes it practical where a visual invoice still serves a purpose alongside the structured data. UBL and CII are pure XML formats widely used across European e-invoicing networks. Conversion responsibility needs to be clearly allocated across the manufacturer, any integration layer, and the approved platform — before implementation begins, not during testing. Format proliferation across plants and entities should be avoided where possible: a common output format reduces validation complexity and simplifies platform configuration. In EDI-heavy manufacturing environments, the priority is mapping existing EDI content to the required semantic model rather than running parallel invoice processes.

Manufacturing e-invoicing readiness maturity model

Use this model to assess where your manufacturing business stands across six compliance capabilities. Score each capability against the five maturity levels in the table below — from level 1 (unmapped, no visibility) to level 5 (fully operational and monitored). The lowest-scoring capability is your programme bottleneck. Score each French legal entity and material invoice flow separately rather than arriving at a single group-level score.

The six capabilities to score

Scope and governance. Has every French legal entity been inventoried? Is transaction ownership assigned? Are accountable leaders identified — including plant and business unit representation, not just central finance and tax? Process readiness. Are invoice flows documented end to end, including exceptions, approvals, and corrections? Do documented processes cover self-billing, deposits, consignment, and special billing models — or only standard AR flows? Data readiness. Is master and transaction data complete, structured, and governed across all ERP instances? Are SIREN and SIRET numbers — the unique nine-digit business identifier and fourteen-digit establishment code assigned to every French business and its sites — accurate and consistent across systems? Technology readiness. Can ERP systems extract the required invoice data in the required format? Is format transformation, API connectivity, routing, and monitoring designed? Are legacy EDI connections and customer portals included in the future-state design? Platform readiness. Has an approved platform been selected? Is onboarding underway? Has the business registered routing information in the PPF directory and confirmed service levels against peak transaction volumes? Operational readiness. Has end-to-end testing been completed with plant participation? Have users been trained? Are support processes, exception ownership, and cutover plans documented and tested?

The manufacturing maturity table

Level Readiness state Typical manufacturing signals Priority action 1 Unmapped Unknown invoice volumes, ERP owners, entities, or transaction types Build entity, system, and invoice-flow inventory 2 Documented Major flows mapped, but data gaps and manual work-arounds remain Profile data and classify exceptions 3 Designed Platform and integration architecture selected Finalise mappings, controls, and ownership 4 Tested Core scenarios pass; edge cases and plants still being remediated Expand testing and resolve rejection causes 5 Operational Automated routing, exception queues, reconciliations, and audit evidence in place Optimise performance and extend globally

How to interpret the score

The lowest-scoring capability is the probable programme bottleneck. Technical connectivity is not operational readiness — a working API does not mean your invoice data is complete, your exception queues are owned, or your plants know what to do when an invoice is rejected. One production-ready ERP does not make a multi-ERP group compliant. Score each French legal entity and material invoice flow separately. Escalate high-volume or high-revenue gaps to the executive dashboard with named owners and remediation deadlines — treating any capability scoring 1 or 2 as a critical risk requiring immediate action.

Build an industrial ERP integration strategy for the mandate

Start with an invoice and system inventory prioritised by plant and revenue

Begin by mapping invoice volume across every company code, business unit, plant, and ERP instance — separating outbound and inbound process ownership at each level. Document the current invoice channels in use: structured EDI, customer and supplier portals, PDF, paper, and manual processes. Each channel has a different path to structured e-invoice compliance and a different implementation timeline. Identify custom code and local invoice modifications that sit outside standard ERP configuration. Map every interface between ERP, tax engine, warehouse management, CRM, procurement, and treasury that touches invoice-relevant data. Then prioritise: high-volume transaction flows, critical revenue streams, and production sites with the most complex invoice processes should be addressed first — not last.

Decide what belongs in industrial ERP and what belongs in the compliance layer

Source transaction and commercial data — pricing, quantities, delivery references, customer identifiers, tax codes — belongs in the ERP. Regulatory validation, country-specific format transformation, platform routing, authority reporting, and compliance monitoring belong in a decoupled compliance layer that sits between the ERP and the approved platform. Avoid building country-specific compliance logic inside core ERP systems. Custom ERP modifications are expensive to maintain, difficult to test after system upgrades, and create a dependency that needs to be rebuilt every time a mandate changes. A decoupled compliance layer absorbs regulatory change without requiring ERP intervention — and scales across mandate markets without repeating the integration work per country.

Protect business continuity during ERP transformation

Many manufacturers are running their France mandate programme alongside an SAP S/4HANA migration — a combination that creates sequencing risk on both sides. A compliance integration built on the legacy ERP needs a clear migration path to the target platform. A compliance integration built prematurely on the target ERP risks being overtaken by scope changes in the migration itself. Where legacy and target ERP platforms coexist temporarily, the compliance layer needs to handle both — without requiring separate country-specific configurations for each. Acquired businesses not yet migrated to the corporate template need their own integration path, assessed against the same entity-level compliance deadlines as the rest of the group. Phased plant deployment reduces go-live risk but increases the period during which multiple integration states are live simultaneously. Define the cutover sequence, the parallel-run controls, and the regression-testing requirements for each phase before deployment begins. ERP releases and master data migrations after go-live need regression testing against e-invoicing flows — a change that breaks invoice extraction or data mapping can create a compliance failure without any obvious system alert.

Where Avalara can fit in a manufacturer's target architecture

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting sits as a single compliance layer between industrial ERP systems and the approved platforms and exchange networks that France's mandate requires. It connects through a single API and prebuilt connectors across varied ERP landscapes — including SAP, Sage, NetSuite, and others — handling format mapping, validation, routing, and regulatory updates centrally rather than through separate country-specific ERP modifications. For manufacturers operating across multiple countries, a centralised compliance layer reduces the number of separate country integrations to build and maintain. E-invoicing and live reporting obligations are managed through one architecture as further mandates come into force — avoiding the cost and complexity of rebuilding per market. Speak with Avalara to assess whether your current ERP systems can generate, validate, transmit, and reconcile compliant invoice data.

FAQ

Yes. Any manufacturer with a French subsidiary, production site, branch, or permanent establishment subject to French VAT is in scope — regardless of where the group is headquartered. A U.K., German, or U.S. manufacturer with a French legal entity faces the same obligations as a French-owned business. The assessment must happen at the legal entity level, not the group level.

Which manufacturing invoice types create the most compliance risk?

The highest-risk flows are those that don't follow a standard order-to-shipment-to-invoice pattern. Progress and milestone billing, consignment inventory, evaluated receipt settlement, advance payments, tooling charges, and year-end reconciliation adjustments all create data and timing requirements that standard e-invoicing implementations don't account for. Each needs to be classified and mapped before any platform or ERP configuration begins.