What are import duties, how are they calculated, and who pays?

Import duties represent one of the most significant direct costs applied to international trade. For cross-border ecommerce brands, manufacturers, and importers, accurately calculating import duty is essential for establishing total landed costs, preventing border delays, and maintaining compliance with customs authorities. A common misconception is assuming import duty is a single, static percentage applied uniformly to commercial invoices. In practice, calculating customs duty requires combining product classification, legal country of origin, international valuation rules, and commercial shipping terms (Incoterms). Failing to calculate duty correctly can lead to unexpected customer delivery charges, parcel abandonment, and retrospective duty assessments during customs audits.

Key takeaways

Duty calculation requires three core inputs. Every customs duty calculation depends on the product’s commodity code, its verified legal country of origin, and its customs value.

Every customs duty calculation depends on the product’s commodity code, its verified legal country of origin, and its customs value. Customs value extends beyond the invoice price. In most regions, duty is calculated on a Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) basis, meaning international freight, insurance, and specific valuation adjustments must be added to the price of the goods.

In most regions, duty is calculated on a Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) basis, meaning international freight, insurance, and specific valuation adjustments must be added to the price of the goods. The importer of record carries legal liability. While customs brokers submit declarations, the declared importer of record remains legally and financially accountable to customs authorities for unpaid duties and calculation accuracy.

While customs brokers submit declarations, the declared importer of record remains legally and financially accountable to customs authorities for unpaid duties and calculation accuracy. Incoterms allocate commercial cost, not legal liability. Commercial shipping terms like Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) and Delivered at Place (DAP) determine whether the buyer or seller pays import charges, but they do not override statutory customs law.

What import duties are and when they apply

An import duty is a tax levied by a government or customs union on goods when they cross an international customs border. Unlike value-added tax (VAT) — which can generally be reclaimed by taxable businesses — customs duty is an unrecoverable direct cost of importation that permanently increases the cost of the product. Duty rates vary widely across different product categories, trading corridors, and economic relationships. Within the European Union (EU), goods imported from third countries are subject to the EU Common Customs Tariff at the external border. Importers can verify specific duty rates, autonomous tariff suspensions, and quotas using the official TARIC consultation database.

How to calculate import duties

Calculating customs duties accurately requires combining product data, commercial shipping invoices, and official tariff schedules into a structured mathematical sequence.

A worked import duty calculation

Most commercial goods are charged duty as a percentage of the total shipment value (known in customs as an ad valorem duty). Consider a commercial shipment of industrial valves imported from an overseas supplier: Commercial invoice price of goods: £10,000

International freight and transit insurance: £1,500

Applicable third-country duty rate: 4%

Standard import VAT rate: 20% The total border taxes are calculated in four sequential steps: Step 1: Determine customs value (CIF basis)

Add the commercial invoice price (£10,000) to the international freight and insurance (£1,500) to establish a total customs value of £11,500. Step 2: Calculate customs duty

Multiply the customs value (£11,500) by the 4% duty rate, producing a customs duty charge of £460. Step 3: Establish the taxable base for import VAT

Add the customs duty (£460) to the customs value (£11,500) to establish a VAT-taxable base of £11,960. Step 4: Calculate import VAT

Multiply the VAT base (£11,960) by the 20% standard VAT rate, producing an import VAT charge of £2,392. Total border taxes payable: £460 (customs duty) + £2,392 (import VAT) = £2,852

Customs value: Where the calculation starts

The customs value is not simply the net price printed on a purchase order. Under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Valuation Agreement, the primary method is the Transaction Value — the total price paid or payable for the goods when sold for export. In the U.K., EU, and most international regions, customs value is calculated on a Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) basis. This requires specific statutory additions: International freight and transport costs up to the border of the importing country.

Transport insurance premiums covering international transit.

Royalties and licence fees that the buyer must pay as a condition of sale.

The value of buyer-supplied tooling, moulds, or engineering designs (“assists”). Deductions may only be made for domestic transport incurred after the goods enter the importing territory and domestic customs duties, provided these are separately itemised on the commercial invoice.

Classification sets the duty treatment

Every physical product must be classified under an official tariff code before customs duty can be determined. Importers declare an 8-digit Combined Nomenclature (CN) code for export or a 10-digit national commodity code for import declarations. The assigned commodity code links directly to statutory tariff tables, setting the baseline Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duty rate and flagging non-tariff measures like antidumping duties or quotas. The U.K. Integrated Online Tariff lookup tool can help businesses identify compliant commodity codes for U.K. declarations.

Origin can change the rate entirely

A product’s legal country of origin represents its economic nationality, not simply the country from which it was shipped. Verifying preferential origin under a Free Trade Agreement (such as the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement) allows an importer to lawfully reduce a standard third-country duty rate down to 0%. To claim a preferential tariff rate, the importer must ensure the goods satisfy product-specific origin rules and hold valid commercial proof of origin (such as a Statement on Origin issued by the exporter) before claiming preference on the customs entry.

Who is legally liable for import duty?

Under customs law, statutory liability for import duties rests strictly with the importer of record (IOR) named on the customs declaration. Even when businesses employ customs brokers or freight forwarders to clear shipments, the broker acts under direct representation. If a broker enters an incorrect commodity code or undervalues a shipment based on commercial documents, customs authorities hold the importer of record legally and financially liable for unpaid duties, backdated interest, and penalties.

Incoterms: Who bears the cost

International Commercial Terms (Incoterms) define the contractual division of costs and responsibilities between buyers and sellers: Incoterm Transport paid by Export clearance Import clearance and duty Best suited for Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) Seller Seller Seller Cross-border B2C ecommerce, seamless B2B delivery Delivered at Place (DAP) Seller Seller Buyer Standard commercial freight, buyer-managed import Ex Works (EXW) Buyer Buyer Buyer Domestic collection, experienced international buyers Free Carrier (FCA) Buyer Seller Buyer Containerised multimodal freight Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF/CIP) Seller Seller Buyer Maritime bulk cargo and port-to-port shipments Under DDP, the seller absorbs all import duties and taxes, presenting international customers with an all-inclusive checkout price. Under DAP, the buyer must pay all applicable customs duties, import VAT, and handling fees upon arrival, which frequently causes delivery friction and parcel abandonment in consumer ecommerce.

Before the goods move: A duty compliance checklist

Importers should work to a structured preshipment checklist across their supply chains: Compliance domain Critical preshipment verification check Primary risk mitigated 1. Classification Verify 10-digit commodity code against the destination tariff schedule Incorrect baseline duty rate, cargo border delays 2. Valuation Ensure customs value includes international freight, insurance, and assists Undervaluation assessments, retrospective tax penalties 3. Origin Confirm country of origin based on substantial transformation rules Applying wrong MFN tariffs or antidumping duties 4. Preference Verify product qualifies under FTA and obtain compliant Proof of Origin Paying unnecessary duty, rejected preferential claims 5. Importer of record Confirm valid EORI registration and established IOR entity Inability to clear customs, border cargo holding fees 6. Incoterms Align commercial sales contracts and shipping labels (DDP vs. DAP) Unexpected customer delivery charges, parcel abandonment 7. Landed cost Calculate total landed cost before setting customer retail pricing Margin erosion, unprofitable international product lines

Automate duty and landed-cost calculation with Avalara

Managing dynamic tariff schedules, multicountry customs valuation rules, shifting trade agreements, and thousands of international SKUs manually creates severe operational friction when handled through static spreadsheets. Avalara Cross-Border uses embedded agentic AI to autonomously analyse product descriptions, determine precise 10-digit tariff classifications, and calculate real-time customs duties and import taxes at checkout. AI agents validate trade agreement rules of origin, integrate real-time currency conversion, and assemble complete landed-cost calculations directly inside ecommerce platforms and ERP systems to ensure seamless, audit-ready global trade. Speak with Avalara today to discuss your cross-border challenges.

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