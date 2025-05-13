This may seem like a no-brainer, but too often companies get in trouble or complicate the audit process with basic errors in how they calculate or report sales and use tax. Once an auditor starts seeing these mistakes, it signals to them they need to probe further, and that can change the audit process dramatically.

If you have doubts, it may pay to bring in a CPA who specializes in state and local taxes to assess your tax liabilities. In particular:

Know where you have nexus: Do you have a significant physical or economic presence in a state where you’re not currently registered or collecting? Each state has different requirements.

Understand the requirements for each jurisdiction: Because they vary from state to state, review each state’s rules for specifics like electronic filing requirements, advance payments, and certain forms.

Forget about ZIP codes: ZIP codes are the wrong tool for accurately calculating sales tax rates.

Pro tip: Show your work

Former California state auditor Mehrdad Talaifar says “companies don’t always get in trouble because they managed sales tax wrong, but because they can’t produce reports that prove they’re doing it correctly. It’s a good idea to retain ‘internal’ tax return worksheets that substantiate the source of reported figures. They are an extremely valuable resource in recalling audit trails, particularly after a number of years have elapsed.”