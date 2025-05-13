There are a number of factors that make some companies more likely to be audited than others. Some businesses are targeted because of their size, sales volume, or the complexity of their returns, or because of a specific event, like a bankruptcy filing or an acquisition.
One of the biggest factors states look at is whether the company has been audited before and the outcome of that audit. Here are some others:
High volume of exempt sales: Also, claiming frequent refunds or large tax credits can be a red flag for auditors.
Errors on filed returns are red flags that can trigger an audit.
Late filing taxpayers will be scrutinized and eventually audited.
Sole proprietors are audited more frequently than small business corporations because sole proprietorships historically have more errors in their self-prepared returns.
Audits of customers: If you failed to correctly collect tax from a customer, that may be detected when your customer is audited. This could lead to an audit for you.
Whistleblowers: Competitors or even employees have been known to contact state tax departments.
Pro tip: Best offense is a good defense
Cabrera says that “when you manage sales tax correctly, such as employing internal controls and conducting periodic self audits before you get audited, you have less to worry about when your name comes up.” If you’ve had a prior audit, he adds, “ensure that you have corrected errors found in that audit.”