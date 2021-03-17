Sales and use tax audits in 2021:

The most recent annual report from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration shows the sales and use tax audit program audited approximately 1% of active tax accounts and uncovered net deficiencies of nearly $553.1 million during fiscal year 2018-2019. Tennessee’s Department of Revenue collects more than 25 different taxes and fees. The department audited 27,652 tax accounts of all types during fiscal year 2019-2020 and assessed approximately $180 million in tax.

After all, sales tax accounts for more than 40% of total state and local taxes in some states and goes a long way toward filling a state’s budget coffer.

In addition to uncovering accounting discrepancies, states may also increase scrutiny on unregistered remote sellers. As of March 2021, 43 states, the District of Columbia, and some local governments in Alaska now have economic nexus laws that create a tax obligation based on sales or transaction volume, meaning physical nexus is no longer the only cause.

The impact of economic nexus can be seen in California, where 2,185 retailers registered because of the South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., Supreme Court decision. Those retailers reported more than $39 million in taxes due during fiscal year 2018-2019.



To give businesses time to adapt to these new laws, some states were initially lenient when it came to enforcement. Those days are gone: States now expect remote sellers with economic nexus to register and comply with applicable sales tax laws. And some states are even trying to collect more revenue from out-of-state businesses: Illinois now requires out-of-state sellers to collect and remit local sales and use taxes, and West Virginia is looking to institute a fee on internet sellers.



“Furthermore, state and local governments are at the forefront of the response to the pandemic in their communities and will likely need to increase their typical spending to provide crucial public health services and help communities adapt to social distancing guidelines,” writes Brookings. Revenue departments may choose to wield a magnifying glass when it comes to remote sellers.

