Based in Austin, Texas, Diamondback Branding supplies promotional products. Since 2012, the company has been printing and engraving drinkware, coolers, and other gear ranging from earbuds to lighters.

“We grew relatively fast,” says Diamondback founder and Chief Executive Officer William Lovelace. “We went from a garage in New Mexico to roughly a $15 million-per-year company.”

That rapid growth brought a new level of scrutiny to the business’s sales tax compliance. Diamondback was an ecommerce company doing business in multiple states but collecting tax in only one. “We hit the point that everybody was looking at us,” William recalls. “We’re primarily wholesale, but the nexus laws generally don’t care. We were breaking nexus thresholds in dozens of states. It quickly became a nightmare.”

“We wanted to get ahead of the game,” William continues. “We preemptively took action to avoid a bad audit.”