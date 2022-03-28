Company overview

Customer

Boy Scouts of America Industry

Non profit Tax type

Sales and use Integrations Mi9 Retail

Magento 2

PeopleSoft

BigCommerce

Founded in 1910, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) continues to educate and develop leadership qualities in youth with an emphasis on outdoor skills and character. Its staff of about 250 people design and create programs that are rolled out by councils and volunteers nationwide. Everything the councils and their scouts need — books, badges, uniforms, and gear — are available for sale online at www.scouting.org.

Tax challenges

Boy Scouts of America used two different tax compliance systems, one tied to a point-of-sale system for external sales, and the other tied to a point-of-sale system for internal sales. The compliance system tied to external sales was particularly problematic. “I was really unhappy with how it worked,” says Marnie Harris, who has led the organization’s tax team for nearly 40 years. I spent lots of time every month reconciling issues.” “I’d have to pull out boxes, download reports, and collect data from disparate systems,” she says. “In 2011, I started looking for a better system. When I found Avalara, I fell in love with the product.”

Why Avalara?