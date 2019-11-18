Company overview

Based in Irving, Texas, Senergy Medical Group, the distributor for Dr. Tennant’s BioModulator, provides at-home devices and nutrition products to help patients manage chronic pain and cellular health. The company markets through in-person events and an ecommerce website.

Tax challenges

Consumer use tax is owed by a buyer when sales tax is not paid in full by the seller. Unlike sales tax, use tax can be triggered after a transaction, based on how and where products are used by the buyer. Senergy had been managing its consumer use tax tracking and payments in-house, but soon found the task to be both labor-intensive and prone to error. Due to some of the complexities of their purchasing processes and the expectation that all was well if they simply paid the tax on their vendor invoices, Senergy found they hadn’t been assessing their consumer use taxes properly.

“Unfortunately, we did get caught in an audit,” says the company’s Chief Financial Officer Linda Taylor. “They found several thousand dollars that we were missing in consumer use tax.”



Why Avalara?

Already an Avalara AvaTax and Avalara Returns user, Linda knew that automation would provide a better, smarter way than maintaining complicated spreadsheets or creating expensive custom solutions. “I told them when they hired me that I don’t do taxes,” she laughs. “That’s just not my area of expertise. My reason for reaching out to Avalara was to prevent us from going down that use tax rabbit hole again.”

Because manually verifying tax rates on each incoming invoice can be challenging, Avalara Consumer Use checks rates according to jurisdiction, product taxability, and any special rules that may affect the sale.



