2021 is “worse” than many accountants expected; technology can help make it better

In a new survey, accountants say nearly 56% of small businesses surveyed are in the “danger zone,” and that sales tax complexity is blocking growth.

Although 2021 has so far ­­­­been markedly better than 2020 for some businesses, research conducted by CPA Trendlines finds it’s been worse for many accounting professionals. In fact, more than 52% of accounting and tax professionals surveyed said 2021 was “worse” than 2020. Those accounting professionals serving small businesses seem most downcast about the future. Yet the outlook isn’t entirely grim: Lessons learned during the pandemic could help accounting professionals — and their clients — meet challenges head-on.

The future success of small businesses and accountants may hinge on technology. In fact, more than 52% of the accountants surveyed said that of the changes brought about by the pandemic, “Keeping up with changes in online technologies” was highly important for small businesses with long-term impact. Furthermore, 54% believe their own firms need to adopt more cloud-based software, too.

Some key findings from the survey are highlighted below.