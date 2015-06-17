5 benefits of selling on Amazon

The first thing most people realize when deciding to set up an online store is that there are an astonishing number of choices. And while each option has its pros and cons, your own circumstances will dictate which one is right for you.

That’s why we’re reviewing all of the top options and letting you know the benefits of each one. We started with WooCommerce, and now it’s time for our second review. Everyone has heard of Amazon, but did you know they offer the following benefits to sellers?