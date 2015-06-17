5 benefits of selling on Amazon

When we asked Fairleigh why Amazon would win a contest for the best site for sellers, he listed a bunch of perks Amazon sellers get, such as giving their customers a familiar, trustworthy shopping experience; access to Amazon’s world-class fulfillment resources and expertise; acclaimed customer service; and trusted shipping options.
He also cites sellers' ability to list products in more than 40 categories (including niche, handmade goods through Amazon Handmade), use free reporting and analytics tools, and take advantage of Amazon’s contracted shipping rates.
Simplify sales tax compliance
Update, December 2020:
Most states now require out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax under economic nexus laws. And due to marketplace facilitator laws, marketplaces must collect and remit sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers in most states. However, marketplace sellers may still have to register with the tax department and file returns.
Sales tax automation can improve compliance for both facilitators and sellers.