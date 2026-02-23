Proactive compliance: AI-powered validation evaluates exemption certificates for completeness and accuracy at the point of receipt, helping tax teams reduce audit exposure and address compliance gaps.

Scale with ease: By combining AI validation with intelligent document processing and automated workflows, organizations can ingest, classify, validate, and route certificates at scale while reducing manual intervention.

Smarter compliance management: Natural language search enhances document retrieval and overall usability, reducing training requirements and accelerating resolution of inquiries.