Exemption certificates are required when a customer claims a resale, manufacturing, nonprofit, government, or other qualifying tax exemption. They document why sales tax was not collected and must align with jurisdiction-specific rules.
Common challenges include expired or incomplete certificates, inconsistent documentation across states, and limited visibility into certificate status. Manual tracking makes it difficult to maintain accuracy as transaction volumes grow, often leading to compliance issues, increased audit risk, and missed compliance requirements.
AI-powered ECM automatically extracts and validates key certificate data, processes certificates at scale, and flags invalid or inconsistent entries in real time. By standardizing validation across large volumes of documents, it reduces manual review effort and improves overall process reliability.
Natural language search allows users to quickly locate certificates using plain-language queries, such as customer names or exemption types, improving internal responsiveness and operational efficiency.
Currently, support covers the 50 most commonly used exemption certificate types. More certificate types are being added, with planned expansion to support all ECM certificate types by Q2 2026.