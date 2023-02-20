On June 21, 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that physical presence in a state isn’t requisite for sales tax collection (South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc.). Prior to the Wayfair decision, states could only require a business to collect sales tax if the business had a physical connection to the state.
Physical presence in a state still creates a sales tax obligation, but Wayfair freed states to tax remote sales as well. In the wake of the ruling, all states with a general sales tax adopted economic nexus laws with thresholds that base a remote sales tax obligation on a remote seller’s sales activity in a state, such as $100,000 in sales or 200 separate transactions in the current or previous year.
The state of Alaska didn’t adopt economic nexus because there’s no Alaska sales tax, but the Alaska Municipal League (AML) began to research what it would take to tax online sales in Alaska. It knew it needed to minimize the burden of sales tax compliance for remote sellers, because requiring businesses to register with and remit to 100+/- jurisdictions in the state would be untenable.
Ultimately, the AML decided “a single-level, statewide administration of online sales tax collection and remittance” was needed to reduce the compliance burden for remote sellers. And so the Alaska Remote Seller Sales Tax Commission (ARSSTC) was born.