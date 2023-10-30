Reducing risk with a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA)
Watch now
Date
On demand
duration
60 minutes
cost
No cost
Businesses can receive benefits by proactively disclosing unreported or underreported sales and use tax liabilities. Entering into a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA) with a state can reduce your risk of being audited, help you avoid substantial penalties, and lower the amount you owe.
Watch this webinar to learn if a VDA could be right for your business.
We cover:
- The benefits of voluntary disclosure programs and how they work
- Eligibility requirements and why it’s important to be proactive
- Frequently asked questions, like whether you should register prior to starting a VDA
- How Avalara can help your business with the application and reporting process
Watch now