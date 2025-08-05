Businesses can receive benefits by proactively disclosing unreported or underreported sales and use tax liabilities. Entering into a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA) with a state can reduce your risk of being audited, help you avoid substantial penalties, and lower the amount you owe.
Watch this webinar to learn if a VDA could be right for your business.
We cover:
- The benefits of voluntary disclosure programs and how they work
- Eligibility requirements and why it’s important to be proactive
- Frequently asked questions, like whether you should register prior to starting a VDA
- How Avalara can help your business with the application and reporting process