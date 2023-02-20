Alaska stands out from the rest of the United States in a number of ways: It’s home to both the point farthest west and the point furthest east of the continental states; the state pays people to live there; and although there’s no statewide Alaska sales tax, about 100 of Alaska’s 165 cities and boroughs have a local sales tax.

Roughly 50 Alaskan communities tax remote sales through the Alaska Remote Seller Sales Tax Commission (ARSSTC). As of January 1, 2023, the ARSSTC is holding unregistered remote sellers liable for uncollected tax. Fortunately, for unregistered sellers with an obligation to collect in Alaska, the ARSSTC is also offering a voluntary disclosure program for periods prior to January 1, 2023.

Let’s back up a bit to put this into context.