The long wait is over. The Court of Appeals of South Carolina has found Amazon liable for unpaid sales tax on third-party sales from 2016, plus interest and penalties.

Amazon and South Carolina had a pretty good thing going for a while. In 2011, state lawmakers agreed to waive the company’s obligation to collect and remit sales tax for five years on the promise that Amazon would invest at least $125 million in the state and create 2,000 jobs. Thus, fulfillment centers were built, jobs created, and sales tax obligations were put on hold — for a time.

The agreement called for Amazon to start collecting South Carolina sales tax on January 1, 2016, and it did. Then the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) began hearing from Amazon’s customers that the company had “charged them sales tax on some purchases but not others.”

During a subsequent audit of Amazon, SCDOR learned that although Amazon was diligently collecting and remitting tax on its own sales, it wasn’t taxing sales by third-party merchants selling through the Amazon marketplace (marketplace sellers). This wasn’t an oversight: Amazon insisted the marketplace sellers were liable for the tax.

Auditors took a different view and eventually handed Amazon a bill for approximately $12.5 million in unpaid sales tax, interest, and penalties for the first quarter of 2016. The inevitable lawsuit ensued, and on September 10, 2019, the South Carolina Administrative Law Court (ALC) found in favor of the South Carolina Department of Revenue, upholding the $12.5 million assessment. (Amazon Services, LLC v. South Carolina Department of Revenue, Docket Number 17-ALJ-17-0238-CC.)

While the ALC was deliberating the case, South Carolina clarified sales tax obligations for marketplace facilitators. Under Senate Bill 214, which took effect April 26, 2019, a marketplace facilitator or provider that has nexus with the state must collect and remit sales or use tax on all sales made through the platform.