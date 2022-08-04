B2B payments part 1: Overview of B2B payments solutions

In the world of online shopping, convenience is often as important a consideration as price or customer service. Finding the right solution for your business and your customers can help you in four key ways:

1. Improving customer experience

Vendors offering B2B buyers payment options beyond credit cards can improve the business relationship. In addition to adding online payments, look for ways to offer custom packages that allow customers to pay the way they want — and choose packages they can afford.

2. Supporting business growth

Using the right payment systems is more than a nice-to-have feature; it’s a growth strategy — when you make it easier for companies to pay, you make more sales. Not sure what payment options your customers want? Create a survey using a mobile form to ask customers and prospects what payment options they’re most comfortable using.

3. Saving time and money

The B2B payment process is complex — between invoices, credit checks, and mountains of paperwork, it can take weeks for some businesses to process payments. Using mobile wallets, digital payments, or even third-party financing can allow businesses to close sales and get access to cash much faster.

4. Generating better insights

You can't fix what you don't track. From digital payments to invoicing, machine learning tools are providing companies with access to far more accurate data about inventory, creditworthiness, and payments. This data speeds up the payment process, but it also offers companies access to far more data, which they can use to segment their audience.