B2B payments part 3: Your guide to ecommerce payment processing

What is a payment gateway?

A payment gateway is the area of your site that collects payment information. Essentially, when the customer hits “Checkout,” they go from the shopping cart to the payment gateway. Gateways can be coded into your ecommerce website or you can contract with a gateway provider, like Square, 2Checkout, or PayPal. Regardless of whether you build your own or use a third-party provider, the gateway must encrypt the customer’s information so it can securely pass it on to the payment processor. Failure to do so opens your site up to fraud and theft of customer data.

What is an ecommerce payment processor?

Ecommerce payment processors go between your site and the customer’s bank or financial institution. There are three key steps for payment processing: Verifying payment details Ensuring adequate funds Approving the transaction

Common ways to set up ecommerce payments

There are several ways to handle ecommerce payments. Some of the most popular are: Ecommerce websites

Online marketplaces

Mobile wallets

Social media shopping

Cryptocurrency

Third-party payment APIs You’ll need to consider what makes sense for your business as well as the payment methods your customers expect. How you sell goods and services also plays an important role in deciding which methods to use. If you’re selling on a site or through a marketplace, you’ll need to collect payments through the checkout portal. If you’re selling goods in person, mobile wallets make payments easier to accept.

Checkout flow and cart abandonment

The checkout process is a key part of the customer experience. It’s important to make sure your online shopping environment: Displays prices clearly

Calculates taxes correctly

Processes the types of payments your customers use

Securely collects payment information

Collects only the necessary data

Doesn’t include any extra or unnecessary steps While some level of cart abandonment is normal, a high cart abandonment rate is usually an indicator that something is wrong. A slow, broken, inaccurate, or otherwise inefficient process can lead to dissatisfied customers who abandon their carts.

How to integrate payments with an ecommerce website

Marketplaces, such as Amazon, Esty, and Facebook typically handle the entire purchase experience, including shipping and sales tax calculation, via their own payment gateways and processors. Site builders, like WordPress and Squarespace, often contract with specific gateways and processors to provide plug-ins, making ecommerce payments simple and straightforward to include with your site. If you’re creating your own custom site, you can either build your own gateway and incorporate a payment processor or use third-party providers for your entire shopping cart experience. Most payment processors also provide gateway services, so you can use the same company to handle both the collection and processing of ecommerce payments.

Security with payment processing