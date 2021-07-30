Do occasional sales exemptions apply to marketplace sales?

Connecticut, New Mexico, and Wisconsin reached different conclusions.
Connecticut
According to guidance issued by the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, a marketplace seller located in state that makes only casual and occasional sales is not required to register for sales tax; the sales are exempt.
Marketplace sellers based in other states that meet Connecticut’s economic nexus threshold are required to register and file annual returns but may declare that they sell only through a marketplace facilitator, which is responsible for collecting and remitting applicable sales and use taxes.
New Mexico
According to FYI-206, the exemption for isolated and occasional sales “may apply to marketplace sellers.”
Isolated or occasional sales are generally exempt from New Mexico’s gross receipts tax. Per Regulation 3.2.116.8 NMAC, the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department will use certain criteria to determine whether a sale or lease qualifies for the isolated or occasional sales exemption, including, but not limited to, the following:
- The duration of the sales or leasing activity
- The nature of the market for the service or property sold or leased
- The nature of the service or property
- The number of sales or leases made within a given period
- The regularity of the sales
- Any holding out as being in business by the seller or lessor
- Any promotional activity such as advertising or telephone yellow page listings
Because New Mexico imposes a gross receipts tax on businesses rather than a sales tax on consumers, marketplace sellers must register with the Taxation and Revenue Department and report all sales made through a marketplace. However, they may then deduct receipts for sales, leases, and licenses for use of real property that are facilitated by a marketplace provider.
For the deduction to be valid, a marketplace seller must be able to prove (through documentation) that the marketplace provider is registered with the department and has remitted or will remit gross receipts taxes due from those transactions. Failure to document an exemption could put a business at risk of a negative audit finding.