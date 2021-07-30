Do occasional sales exemptions apply to marketplace sales?

Illinois

According to Illinois Department of Revenue General Interest Letter* ST 21-0003, the occasional sales exemption in Illinois doesn’t apply to sales made through a marketplace facilitator.

ST 21-0003 was issued in response to the following questions, asked by a religious organization that’s made occasional sales in Illinois in the past:

Is the exemption for isolated or occasional sales available to marketplace sellers such as nonprofits selling over a marketplace?

Can a marketplace seller such as a nonprofit claim a sale is occasional or isolated and not subject to Retailers’ Occupation Tax even when such sales are made over a marketplace? Including sales of items located in Illinois and sold to an Illinois purchaser?

They’re good questions and timely, because tax obligations for remote retailers and marketplace facilitators changed effective January 1, 2021. Prior to that date, the state use tax applied to remote sales. From January 1, 2021, remote retailers and marketplace facilitators are required to collect state and local Retailers’ Occupation Tax.

This distinction matters. Under the Retailers’ Occupation Tax Act, a marketplace facilitator is considered a retailer engaged in the occupation of selling at retail if it meets either of the state’s economic nexus thresholds: $100,000 in cumulative gross receipts from, or at least 200 separate transactions of, tangible personal property to purchasers in Illinois. Because the new rules consider a marketplace facilitator to be “habitually engaged in the selling of tangible personal property,” the isolated or occasional sales exemption doesn’t apply.

Minnesota

Similar to Illinois, Minnesota has determined marketplace providers “are never engaged in isolated and occasional sales.” As a result, sales tax applies to all taxable sales made through a marketplace.