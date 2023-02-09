Do you need to collect sales tax for selling online?

All businesses have sales tax nexus with their home state, the state where they’re headquartered. So, if your online retail business is based in Texas, you have sales tax nexus with Texas.

But you may also have nexus with other states where you're selling online and ship tangible personal property.

Nexus can be established through:

Economic activity in a state (economic nexus)

Physical presence in a state (physical presence nexus, or physical nexus)

Referrals originating in a state (click-through nexus)

Ties to affiliates in a state (affiliate nexus)

There are similarities between state nexus requirements, but no two sales tax nexus laws are exactly the same. That’s one reason why sales tax nexus is tricky for online sellers.

Economic nexus laws provide an exception for small sellers

For example, all economic nexus laws provide an exception for businesses with sales in the state that are beneath a certain sales and/or transaction threshold, but thresholds differ from state to state.

California’s threshold is $500,000 in sales of tangible personal property delivered into the state in the current or previous calendar year. Nebraska’s threshold is 200 transactions or $100,000 in total retail sales made to customers in the state in the current or previous calendar year. Some states include exempt transactions in their threshold, some include services, and so on. It’s complicated.

Physical presence nexus may be more complex than you think

Physical nexus laws can be surprisingly varied too. For example, inventory establishes physical nexus in many states, but some states may provide an exception for inventory stored in a facility owned and operated by a marketplace.

Nexus requirements related to trade show activity can be particularly thorny. In Georgia, you’ll need to register if you participate in a trade show for more than five days a year and trade show activity results in $100,000 in net income. But Massachusetts requires a remote business to register if it solicits orders at a Massachusetts trade show for more than three days in a year.

In a nutshell, what you need to know about nexus is that the devil is in the details.