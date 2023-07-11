Five common sales tax registration mistakes made by small businesses

If you don’t register in the states where you have a sales tax obligation, you run the risk of penalties, fines, and audit. To make sure you’re registered in the right states, you need to know where you have nexus.

Nexus is a connection between your business and a taxing authority — a state or locality — that obligates you to collect sales taxes there. There are several ways for a business to establish nexus, including through ties to in-state affiliates. Perhaps the most common ways for a business to create nexus today are through economic activity or physical presence in a jurisdiction.

Physical nexus is established through a physical tie to a state, so you’ll always have nexus with the home state for your business and with states where you rent or own real property. But you can also establish physical presence nexus outside your home state: Having employees, storing inventory, or participating in trade shows or other events in another state can give you physical nexus and an obligation to register then collect and remit sales tax.

Bear in mind that rules governing physical nexus vary from state to state. For example, physical presence in Washington state “need only be demonstrably more than a slightest presence.” Connecticut requires you to obtain a sales and use tax permit if you plan to make sales at a trade show in the state even if for only one day. And you’re required to register for a California seller’s permit if you take orders while participating in a convention or trade show in California.

Economic nexus impacts businesses with no physical presence in a state, also known as remote sellers. You’ll establish economic nexus and be required to register for sales tax with a state if your sales in that state meet or exceed the state’s economic nexus threshold.

Every state has a unique economic nexus threshold. Florida’s threshold is $100,000 in taxable sales of tangible personal property in the previous calendar year. New York’s threshold is $500,000 in sales and 100 transactions of tangible personal property in the immediately preceding four sales tax quarters. The Illinois threshold is $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in the preceding 12-month period. You can find state-specific details in our state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.

In some states, you’re required to register for sales tax as soon as you cross the economic nexus threshold and start collecting sales tax on the very next transaction. Other states give businesses a bit more time, and unfortunately, some states don’t specify how quickly a business needs to register after establishing economic nexus.

Learn more about sales tax nexus.