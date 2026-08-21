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Effective date
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Business profile
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Receive e-invoices
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Issue domestic B2B e-invoices
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Submit applicable e-reporting
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Before 1 Sept. 2026
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French public-sector suppliers
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Existing Chorus Pro rules
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B2G invoices through Chorus Pro
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Existing requirements as applicable
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1 Sept. 2026
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French-established large enterprises and medium-sized businesses
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Yes
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Yes
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Yes
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1 Sept. 2026
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French-established SMEs and micro-enterprises
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Yes
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Not until 1 Sept. 2027
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Based on phased issuance timetable
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1 Sept. 2026
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Non-established foreign sellers classed as large or intermediate-sized
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No general domestic reception obligation
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Generally outside domestic B2B mandate
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Yes, for covered French transactions
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1 Sept. 2027
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French-established SMEs and micro-enterprises
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Already required
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Yes
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Yes
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1 Sept. 2027
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Non-established foreign SME or micro seller
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No general domestic reception obligation
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Generally outside domestic B2B mandate
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Yes, for covered French transactions
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1 Sept. 2027
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Non-established foreign buyer liable for French VAT
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Depends on establishment and transaction facts
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Not applicable to buyer role
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Relevant buyer-side reporting begins
Not automatically. VAT registration and establishment in France are separate legal tests. A non-established foreign company holding a French VAT number generally falls outside the domestic B2B e-invoicing mandate but may still owe e-reporting obligations on certain transactions. The two need to be assessed independently.
Yes, potentially. Non-established foreign companies acting as buyers — liable for French VAT on reverse-charge transactions or intra-Community acquisitions — become subject to buyer-side e-reporting from September 2027, regardless of their size. This obligation sits in procurement and AP systems rather than sales invoicing, which is why it’s frequently missed in readiness planning.
No. B2G transactions are governed by the pre-existing Chorus Pro framework, which continues to apply and is separate from the new approved-platform infrastructure for private-sector B2B e-invoicing. Businesses serving both public- and private-sector French customers need to manage both processes in parallel.
No. These are two distinct obligations and need to be assessed independently for every transaction flow. A transaction that falls outside the domestic B2B e-invoicing mandate may still require e-reporting to the DGFiP. Out-of-scope determinations need to be documented with a clear legal basis — a blanket assumption in either direction isn’t a reliable compliance position.