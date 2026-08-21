Foreign companies established in France



If your business operates in France through a subsidiary, branch, or a qualifying fixed establishment, the domestic B2B e-invoicing mandate applies to you in the same way it applies to any French-established business. In-scope transactions — domestic B2B supplies between VAT-taxable businesses established in France — must be exchanged as structured invoices through an approved platform, with the required life cycle statuses transmitted to the DGFiP, France’s national tax authority.

One operational issue that frequently catches multinational groups off guard: where invoicing is handled centrally through an ERP or shared-service centre outside France, the French entity’s local obligations still apply. Centralised billing doesn’t remove the requirement — it moves the question of where in the process compliance needs to be built in.



Foreign companies without a permanent establishment in France



This is where the most significant misunderstandings occur. A foreign company that holds a French VAT number but has no permanent establishment in France does not generally fall within the domestic B2B e-invoicing mandate. The mandate applies to businesses established in France — VAT registration alone doesn’t cross that threshold.



That said, e-reporting obligations can still apply. Where a non-established foreign company is the French VAT debtor on a transaction — sales of goods or services for which it’s liable for French VAT — those transactions may require e-reporting to the DGFiP even though they sit outside the e-invoicing scope. The same applies on the buyer side: reverse-charge transactions and intra-Community acquisitions where the foreign company is the liable party can trigger e-reporting obligations.



The DGFiP has confirmed that non-established companies with no e-invoice reception obligation do not need to select a receiving platform solely for that purpose. That’s a meaningful clarification — it avoids unnecessary platform registration for businesses that genuinely have no domestic reception requirement.



Does French VAT registration automatically trigger e-invoicing?



No, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t have obligations.



VAT registration and establishment status are separate legal tests. A non-established company registered for French VAT may face e-reporting responsibilities even though it sits outside the domestic e-invoicing mandate. The only way to know which obligations apply is to classify each transaction flow individually. A company-wide assumption — in either direction — isn’t a reliable basis for compliance planning.



Foreign suppliers to the French public sector



If your organisation supplies French public-sector bodies, you’re already operating under a separate framework — Chorus Pro — which predates the current reform and continues to govern business-to-government (B2G) transactions. That doesn’t change under the new mandate.



What does require attention is the relationship between the two frameworks. Chorus Pro B2G flows and approved platform B2B flows are distinct processes, and businesses serving both public- and private-sector French customers need to manage both in parallel. The routing logic, platform requirements, and data formats differ between them, so assuming one process covers the other is a compliance risk worth addressing early in your readiness planning.