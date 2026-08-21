Foreign businesses tend to assume the French mandate either applies to them or it doesn’t. In practice, a single organisation can be affected through several different routes at once.

You might have a French subsidiary or branch that falls directly within the domestic B2B e-invoicing scope. Your group might have a permanent establishment in France that isn’t a formal subsidiary but still creates local obligations. You might be a foreign seller registered for French VAT without any establishment in France — a situation that sits outside e-invoicing but still triggers e-reporting for certain transactions. Or your organisation might be a buyer, liable for French VAT under reverse charge, in which case buyer-side e-reporting obligations apply from September 2027.

Foreign suppliers to French public-sector organisations face a different set of requirements again, through Chorus Pro. And groups running centralised ERP or shared-service arrangements outside France need to think carefully about where invoice data is created and who owns the compliance process.