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Aug 21, 2026

How France’s e-invoicing mandate applies to foreign companies

Ben Robinson

Being value-added tax (VAT) registered in France and being established in France are not the same thing. For foreign companies, that distinction determines almost everything about how France’s e-invoicing reform applies to you.

 

France’s mandate requires structured e-invoice exchange for in-scope domestic business-to-business (B2B) transactions. But whether that obligation reaches your organisation, and in what form, depends on your entity structure, where you’re established, and what transactions you’re carrying out in France. Getting that wrong — assuming you’re either fully in scope or entirely exempt — is where most foreign businesses run into trouble.

Key takeaways

  • Being VAT-registered in France does not mean you are established in France — and that distinction determines which obligations apply to you.
  • Non-established foreign companies are generally outside the domestic B2B e-invoicing mandate, but e-reporting obligations can still apply.
  • Every transaction flow needs to be classified individually — a single company-wide assumption in either direction is a compliance risk.
  • Foreign buyers liable for French VAT under reverse charge face buyer-side e-reporting obligations from September 2027 — this is the obligation most commonly missed in foreign-company planning.
  • Foreign suppliers to French public-sector organisations follow the pre-existing Chorus Pro framework, which is separate from the new approved-platform infrastructure.

Why France’s e-invoicing reform matters to foreign companies

Foreign businesses tend to assume the French mandate either applies to them or it doesn’t. In practice, a single organisation can be affected through several different routes at once.

 

You might have a French subsidiary or branch that falls directly within the domestic B2B e-invoicing scope. Your group might have a permanent establishment in France that isn’t a formal subsidiary but still creates local obligations. You might be a foreign seller registered for French VAT without any establishment in France — a situation that sits outside e-invoicing but still triggers e-reporting for certain transactions. Or your organisation might be a buyer, liable for French VAT under reverse charge, in which case buyer-side e-reporting obligations apply from September 2027.

 

Foreign suppliers to French public-sector organisations face a different set of requirements again, through Chorus Pro. And groups running centralised ERP or shared-service arrangements outside France need to think carefully about where invoice data is created and who owns the compliance process.

The central compliance question is establishment and transaction scope

Establishment in the French tax sense means having a genuine, fixed presence in France — a subsidiary, a branch, or a place of business with sufficient permanence and resources to carry out economic activity. It’s a higher bar than simply holding a French VAT number, which is possible without meeting that definition.

 

That distinction matters because the e-invoicing mandate applies to businesses established in France. But establishment status alone doesn’t show you the full picture — each transaction type also needs to be assessed individually. The answer for one entity or one flow in your group doesn’t automatically apply to others.

Which foreign companies fall under French e-invoicing or e-reporting rules?

Foreign companies established in France

If your business operates in France through a subsidiary, branch, or a qualifying fixed establishment, the domestic B2B e-invoicing mandate applies to you in the same way it applies to any French-established business. In-scope transactions — domestic B2B supplies between VAT-taxable businesses established in France — must be exchanged as structured invoices through an approved platform, with the required life cycle statuses transmitted to the DGFiP, France’s national tax authority.

 

One operational issue that frequently catches multinational groups off guard: where invoicing is handled centrally through an ERP or shared-service centre outside France, the French entity’s local obligations still apply. Centralised billing doesn’t remove the requirement — it moves the question of where in the process compliance needs to be built in.

Foreign companies without a permanent establishment in France

This is where the most significant misunderstandings occur. A foreign company that holds a French VAT number but has no permanent establishment in France does not generally fall within the domestic B2B e-invoicing mandate. The mandate applies to businesses established in France — VAT registration alone doesn’t cross that threshold.

 

That said, e-reporting obligations can still apply. Where a non-established foreign company is the French VAT debtor on a transaction — sales of goods or services for which it’s liable for French VAT — those transactions may require e-reporting to the DGFiP even though they sit outside the e-invoicing scope. The same applies on the buyer side: reverse-charge transactions and intra-Community acquisitions where the foreign company is the liable party can trigger e-reporting obligations.

 

The DGFiP has confirmed that non-established companies with no e-invoice reception obligation do not need to select a receiving platform solely for that purpose. That’s a meaningful clarification — it avoids unnecessary platform registration for businesses that genuinely have no domestic reception requirement.

Does French VAT registration automatically trigger e-invoicing?

No, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t have obligations.

 

VAT registration and establishment status are separate legal tests. A non-established company registered for French VAT may face e-reporting responsibilities even though it sits outside the domestic e-invoicing mandate. The only way to know which obligations apply is to classify each transaction flow individually. A company-wide assumption — in either direction — isn’t a reliable basis for compliance planning.

Foreign suppliers to the French public sector

If your organisation supplies French public-sector bodies, you’re already operating under a separate framework — Chorus Pro — which predates the current reform and continues to govern business-to-government (B2G) transactions. That doesn’t change under the new mandate.

 

What does require attention is the relationship between the two frameworks. Chorus Pro B2G flows and approved platform B2B flows are distinct processes, and businesses serving both public- and private-sector French customers need to manage both in parallel. The routing logic, platform requirements, and data formats differ between them, so assuming one process covers the other is a compliance risk worth addressing early in your readiness planning.

E-invoicing, e-reporting, or neither: Classifying French transactions

Transactions outside the reform’s reporting scope

Not every transaction involving a French VAT-registered entity falls within the mandate. Exempt activities, transactions already covered by other mechanisms, and certain special regimes can place a flow genuinely outside scope. The problem is that many businesses are treating these exclusions as blanket assumptions — assuming an entire business line or customer segment is out of scope without working through the rules transaction by transaction.

 

An out-of-scope determination needs to be documented with the same rigour as an in-scope one. That means identifying the specific legal basis for the exclusion, recording it, and applying it consistently. For mixed transactions — where part of a supply is in scope and part isn’t — split treatment is required.

Assign every flow to exactly one obligation category

The practical output of your classification work should be a complete inventory in which every French transaction type is assigned to exactly one of the following categories:

 

  • E-invoicing
  • Sales-side e-reporting
  • Buyer-side e-reporting
  • Payment-data reporting
  • Existing Chorus Pro B2G process
  • Out of scope
  • Unresolved and awaiting tax review

That last category matters. If a transaction type is genuinely unclear — because the legal position is uncertain, the data isn’t yet available, or the rules for that specific scenario haven’t been confirmed — it should be recorded as unresolved rather than forced into a provisional bucket. An unresolved classification with a named owner and a resolution date is a controlled position. An unconfirmed assumption built into your ERP is a compliance risk.

 

Each category in your inventory needs a documented rule, an owner, and a clear connection to the systems that generate or process that transaction type.

France B2B e-invoicing 2026–2027 timeline for foreign businesses

Effective dateBusiness profileReceive e-invoicesIssue domestic B2B e-invoicesSubmit applicable e-reporting
Before 1 Sept. 2026French public-sector suppliersExisting Chorus Pro rulesB2G invoices through Chorus ProExisting requirements as applicable
1 Sept. 2026French-established large enterprises and medium-sized businessesYesYesYes
1 Sept. 2026French-established SMEs and micro-enterprisesYesNot until 1 Sept. 2027Based on phased issuance timetable
1 Sept. 2026Non-established foreign sellers classed as large or intermediate-sizedNo general domestic reception obligationGenerally outside domestic B2B mandateYes, for covered French transactions
1 Sept. 2027French-established SMEs and micro-enterprisesAlready requiredYesYes
1 Sept. 2027Non-established foreign SME or micro sellerNo general domestic reception obligationGenerally outside domestic B2B mandateYes, for covered French transactions
1 Sept. 2027Non-established foreign buyer liable for French VATDepends on establishment and transaction factsNot applicable to buyer roleRelevant buyer-side reporting begins

Foreign companies face a more complex set of obligations than the mandate’s headline rules suggest. Establishment status, transaction classification, and buyer-side reporting responsibilities all need to be assessed and documented — and the answers differ by entity and by transaction flow.

 

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting handles country-specific formats, approved-platform connectivity, life cycle status monitoring, and live reporting through a single connection to your ERP.

FAQ

Not automatically. VAT registration and establishment in France are separate legal tests. A non-established foreign company holding a French VAT number generally falls outside the domestic B2B e-invoicing mandate but may still owe e-reporting obligations on certain transactions. The two need to be assessed independently.

Yes, potentially. Non-established foreign companies acting as buyers — liable for French VAT on reverse-charge transactions or intra-Community acquisitions — become subject to buyer-side e-reporting from September 2027, regardless of their size. This obligation sits in procurement and AP systems rather than sales invoicing, which is why it’s frequently missed in readiness planning.

No. B2G transactions are governed by the pre-existing Chorus Pro framework, which continues to apply and is separate from the new approved-platform infrastructure for private-sector B2B e-invoicing. Businesses serving both public- and private-sector French customers need to manage both processes in parallel.

No. These are two distinct obligations and need to be assessed independently for every transaction flow. A transaction that falls outside the domestic B2B e-invoicing mandate may still require e-reporting to the DGFiP. Out-of-scope determinations need to be documented with a clear legal basis — a blanket assumption in either direction isn’t a reliable compliance position.
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