From data analysis to whistleblowers: How states uncover noncompliant sellers

It’s been more than 18 months since the Supreme Court of the United States overruled the physical presence rule in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. States now have economic nexus: They can require a business with no physical presence in the state to register to collect sales tax if that business has significant sales in the state.

For the most part, states eased into enforcing economic nexus; they understand it represents an enormous change for businesses and they’ve been working to educate rather than audit out-of-state sellers. Those days are gone. States now expect out-of-state businesses to register to collect and remit sales tax as required, and they’re willing to put some effort into finding those that aren’t.

How do states find noncompliant businesses based in other states? Read on.