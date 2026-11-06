Germany e-invoicing: What businesses must complete before 31 December 2026

From 1 January 2027, paper and standard PDF invoices issued by in-scope businesses are legally classified as “other invoices” and do not satisfy statutory invoicing requirements for domestic B2B trade. The issuer risks noncompliance penalties, and corporate buyers may reject invoices that cannot be ingested automatically into their accounting software.
The threshold is based on total turnover generated in the preceding calendar year (2026) under Section 19(3) of the German Value Added Tax Act. It is calculated across the total legal entity in Germany, not on a product-line or invoice-by-invoice basis.
Yes, but only if both the supplier and the customer agree to continue using the legacy format. By 1 January 2028, all EDI arrangements must be upgraded to extract and transmit data compliant with European standard EN 16931.
Yes. All German businesses, regardless of turnover, must already be equipped to receive structured e-invoices. Smaller businesses should use the remaining transition window to prepare their outbound billing systems ahead of their mandatory issuance deadline on 1 January 2028.