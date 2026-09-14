Germany is modernising its commercial tax framework by introducing mandatory e-invoicing for all domestic business-to-business (B2B) transactions. The national reform is designed to reduce administrative errors, accelerate finance operations, and establish the standardised technical foundation required for future transaction-level reporting aligned with wider European standards. Germany’s transition operates on a two-speed schedule (receiving and issuing requirements are on two separate timelines). While the legal obligation to receive structured e-invoices is already live for all domestic businesses, the requirement to issue structured invoices remains in a phased transition running through 2027 and 2028. Since 1 January 2025, German law strictly distinguishes a compliant structured e-invoice (E-Rechnung) from an “other invoice” (sonstige Rechnung), placing paper documents and ordinary PDF attachments firmly into the “other invoice” category. Businesses that treat the remaining transition period as permission to wait risk compressing their implementation window when mandatory outbound issuance takes effect.

Key takeaways

Mandatory receiving is already live. Since 1 January 2025, all businesses established in Germany must be capable of receiving structured e-invoices; the requirement for buyer consent has been permanently abolished.

Since 1 January 2025, all businesses established in Germany must be capable of receiving structured e-invoices; the requirement for buyer consent has been permanently abolished. Standard PDFs are legally classified as paper. Unstructured files like standard PDFs or scanned documents no longer qualify as e-invoices under German law and are treated as “other invoices”.

Unstructured files like standard PDFs or scanned documents no longer qualify as e-invoices under German law and are treated as “other invoices”. Issuing mandates roll out in phases. Mandatory outbound issuance begins on 1 January 2027 for businesses with prior-year turnover exceeding €800,000, extending to all remaining businesses on 1 January 2028.

Mandatory outbound issuance begins on 1 January 2027 for businesses with prior-year turnover exceeding €800,000, extending to all remaining businesses on 1 January 2028. Exchange is decentralised. Germany does not use a central government clearance portal for domestic B2B trade; invoices are exchanged directly between trading partners via open networks like Peppol, secure email, or direct platform integrations.

Germany’s e-invoicing deadlines: 2025, 2027, and 2028

1 January 2025: Receiving became mandatory

Since 1 January 2025, every domestic business established in Germany has been legally required to receive structured e-invoices. Unlike the issuing side of the mandate, there is no multiyear transition for receiving: all domestic businesses must have the capability in place today.

Until 31 December 2026: The broad issuing transition

During the transitional period running until 31 December 2026, suppliers established in Germany may generally continue using paper invoices for domestic B2B sales. Issuers may also continue using noncompliant e-formats, such as ordinary PDF files, provided the recipient consents. This broad transition provides organisations with the necessary window to upgrade ERP billing modules.

1 January 2027: The €800,000 turnover test

From 1 January 2027, the transitional relief window closes for larger suppliers. Mandatory structured e-invoice issuance takes effect for any issuer whose prior-year turnover exceeded €800,000. Under German tax rules, this test evaluates turnover generated in the preceding calendar year, making total 2026 turnover the decisive figure for 2027 compliance obligations. This threshold is assessed strictly at the total legal entity level, rather than on an invoice-by-invoice basis. Qualifying businesses with 2026 turnover at or below €800,000 retain one additional transition year.

1 January 2028: Issuing becomes mandatory across the remaining population

From 1 January 2028, mandatory outbound issuance takes effect across all remaining in-scope businesses established in Germany, regardless of size or turnover. At this milestone, the temporary transition allowance for noncompliant legacy Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) systems also expires, meaning all ongoing EDI transmissions must extract and exchange data compliant with European standard EN 16931. Statutory exemptions (such as small-value invoices and retail consumer sales) continue to apply, but for standard commercial B2B transactions, structured e-invoicing becomes the universal baseline. Large buying organisations must plan structured supplier onboarding programmes well in advance to ensure smaller vendor networks are fully connected.

The German mandate timeline at a glance

Date Receiving Issuing What finance should have done 1 Jan 2025 Capability required Broad transition begins Inbound structured invoices already working 2025–2026 Required Paper and certain other invoices still permitted Build and test AP and AR before the deadlines 1 Jan 2027 Required Mandatory above €800,000 prior-year turnover Larger entities fully operational To 31 Dec 2027 Required Transition relief continues at or below €800,000 Final migration window for smaller suppliers 1 Jan 2028 Required Mandatory for the remaining in-scope population Structured invoicing is normal state

What counts as a compliant e-invoice in Germany?

Germany’s legal definition of an e-invoice

Under revised German tax law, an e-invoice is strictly defined as an invoice that is created, transmitted, and received in a structured electronic format that permits automated electronic processing. All mandatory VAT invoice information must generally be represented directly within the structured data elements.

Is a PDF an e-invoice in Germany?

A plain PDF is a digital document, but it’s not a compliant e-invoice under Germany’s current legal definition. Unstructured digital formats — including standard PDFs, JPEG image files, scanned paper documents, and physical paper — are legally classified as “other invoices”. An ordinary PDF attachment is fundamentally different from a hybrid e-invoicing format that carries structured data inside it. Finance and accounting teams must stop using “e-invoice” and “PDF invoice” interchangeably, as ordinary PDFs will become legally invalid for domestic B2B transactions once the issuance deadlines take effect.

XRechnung, ZUGFeRD, and EN 16931

German e-invoicing standards reference European standard EN 16931, the EU-wide semantic data model for e-invoicing. In practice, businesses operating in Germany fulfil this requirement through specific structured formats: XRechnung: A widely used, pure XML structured format maintained by the Coordination Agency for IT Standards for public administration and commercial B2B transactions.

A widely used, pure XML structured format maintained by the Coordination Agency for IT Standards for public administration and commercial B2B transactions. ZUGFeRD: A hybrid format pairing a human-readable PDF with embedded XML, developed jointly by German and French forums and detailed on the FeRD e-invoicing forum portal.

A hybrid format pairing a human-readable PDF with embedded XML, developed jointly by German and French forums and detailed on the FeRD e-invoicing forum portal. Other agreed formats: Alternative structured formats remain permissible where the required invoice data can be extracted correctly and completely into an EN 16931-compliant or interoperable format.

Alternative structured formats remain permissible where the required invoice data can be extracted correctly and completely into an EN 16931-compliant or interoperable format. EDI arrangements: EDI systems remain viable provided they satisfy statutory interoperability conditions and extract the mandatory semantic data elements required by law.

Validate the invoice data, not just the file format

Generating a structured file is only the first step; finance teams must ensure that the underlying tax data is accurate. Basic file-formatting checks and business-rule validation represent two distinct controls. Common points of failure include missing mandatory tax fields, incorrect buyer tax identifiers, or contradictory line-item calculations. The Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) strongly recommends automated validation even though validation software is not itself a standalone statutory tax requirement. Implementing systematic data validation is what prevents rejected, disputed, or unusable invoices from reaching your customers and trading partners.

Who is in scope and what is exempt?

The domestic B2B test in short

The mandate applies where both the supplier and the customer are domestically established for the transaction. Under German tax rules, domestic establishment requires a business to have its registered office, place of management, or a participating fixed establishment located within Germany. Holding a German VAT registration alone does not make a foreign company domestically established for the purposes of the mandate.

What sits outside the mandatory B2B rules?

Certain transactions and supplier categories fall outside the mandatory B2B e-invoicing rules: Business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions: Sales to retail consumers do not require structured electronic invoices.

Sales to retail consumers do not require structured electronic invoices. Tax-exempt supplies: Supplies of goods and services that are exempt under Section 4, numbers 8 through 29 of the German Value Added Tax Act (UStG) — such as specific healthcare, financial, and insurance services — are excluded from the structured mandate.

Supplies of goods and services that are exempt under Section 4, numbers 8 through 29 of the German Value Added Tax Act (UStG) — such as specific healthcare, financial, and insurance services — are excluded from the structured mandate. Small-value invoices and transport tickets: Invoices with a gross total of up to €250, as well as qualifying passenger transport tickets, remain exempt from structured formatting requirements.

Invoices with a gross total of up to €250, as well as qualifying passenger transport tickets, remain exempt from structured formatting requirements. Small business owners (Kleinunternehmer): While small business owners are exempt from mandatory structured issuing, this exemption does not remove their legal obligation to receive compliant e-invoices from their suppliers.

While small business owners are exempt from mandatory structured issuing, this exemption does not remove their legal obligation to receive compliant e-invoices from their suppliers. Business-to-government (B2G) transactions: Invoicing public sector authorities operates under a separate, pre-existing regulatory regime that already requires XRechnung formats and specific routing identifiers.

Storing German e-invoices: Retention and audit requirements

The retention period and what it applies to

Under Section 14b of the German Value Added Tax Act (UStG), businesses must retain e-invoices for the statutory retention period (shortened to eight years under recent legislative reforms). This legal retention obligation attaches strictly to the original structured e-invoice, not to a human-readable visual rendering of it. Throughout the entire retention period, businesses must guarantee the authenticity of origin, the integrity of the content, and the legibility of the data in accordance with German digital book-keeping principles (GoBD). While storing a rendered visual PDF alongside an XML file provides operational convenience for accounting staff, the structured XML file itself is the sole legally recognised tax record.

What auditors expect to be able to retrieve

During a tax audit, authorities expect immediate access to the original machine-readable file exactly as it was issued or received. Organisations must establish automated digital archiving systems that meet specific evidentiary standards: Machine-readable originals: Tax auditors must be able to export and inspect the raw, structured data file without manual conversion.

Tax auditors must be able to export and inspect the raw, structured data file without manual conversion. Centralised retrieval paths: Archiving systems must provide secure, searchable access that does not depend on an individual employee’s local drive or personal email inbox.

Archiving systems must provide secure, searchable access that does not depend on an individual employee’s local drive or personal email inbox. Tamper-proof storage: Stored records must contain verifiable audit trails demonstrating that the data has remained unaltered since transmission or receipt.

Stored records must contain verifiable audit trails demonstrating that the data has remained unaltered since transmission or receipt. Direct transaction links: Finance systems must maintain clear, bidirectional links connecting the stored electronic invoice to its corresponding accounting entries, purchase orders, and payment records.

How Avalara can help

Managing country-specific format standards, ERP data mapping, and multichannel transmission networks across Europe creates substantial operational overhead when managed through manual processes or custom code. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting uses embedded agentic AI to autonomously extract invoice data from billing engines and ERPs, validate calculations against German tax rules, and convert records into compliant XRechnung or ZUGFeRD formats in real time. AI agents monitor recurring invoice queues, match payment settlement feeds to issued invoices, manage schema validation, route structured documents across decentralised channels including Peppol, and monitor inbound invoice queues to maintain uninterrupted compliance across European markets. Businesses preparing international ERP workflows can also review official implementation guidelines on the German Federal Ministry of Finance guidance portal.

FAQ

Can German businesses continue to send standard PDF invoices?

Standard PDF invoices are only permitted during the transitional period. As of 1 January 2025, PDFs are legally classified as “other invoices” rather than e-invoices. Large businesses with annual turnover over €800,000 must issue structured electronic formats by 1 January 2027, and all remaining businesses must do so by 1 January 2028.

What is the practical difference between XRechnung and ZUGFeRD?

XRechnung is a pure XML data file designed for direct, machine-to-machine processing without a human-readable visual document. ZUGFeRD is a hybrid format that pairs a human-readable PDF/A-3 visual document with an embedded XML data file containing identical structured tax details. Both formats comply with European standard EN 16931 when configured correctly.

Does Germany require invoices to be cleared through a government portal?

No. Germany does not use a central government clearance platform for domestic B2B transactions. Invoices are exchanged directly between trading partners through private platforms, secure email, or open networks like Peppol. Centralised digital reporting for VAT is expected to follow in future years under the EU ViDA initiative.

Are cross-border B2B invoices covered by the German mandate?