VAT on overseas invoices: Rules for EU and non-EU customers

Invoicing international customers requires navigating a complex set of value-added tax (VAT) rules. Determining the correct tax treatment on an overseas invoice is rarely as simple as checking where your customer’s headquarters are located. Businesses must assess whether they are supplying physical goods or commercial services, verify the customer’s legal tax status, establish the statutory place of supply, and ensure that mandatory legal text and proof of export are recorded on the invoice. Applying an incorrect VAT treatment carries significant financial risk. Charging domestic VAT when a transaction qualifies for the reverse charge creates administrative friction and customer disputes. Conversely, failing to charge VAT or omitting required statutory wording leaves the supplier directly liable for unpaid tax assessments, backdated interest, and audit penalties from tax authorities. Finance and billing teams need a structured, repeatable decision process to apply the correct VAT treatment across every cross-border invoice.

Key takeaways

Customer location alone does not determine VAT. The correct tax treatment depends on the interaction between product type (goods vs. services), customer status (B2B vs. B2C), and the statutory place-of-supply rules.

The correct tax treatment depends on the interaction between product type (goods vs. services), customer status (B2B vs. B2C), and the statutory place-of-supply rules. B2B services generally follow the customer’s location. Under the general business-to-business (B2B) rule, international services are taxed where the customer belongs, allowing the supplier to issue an invoice with no domestic VAT under the reverse charge mechanism.

Under the general business-to-business (B2B) rule, international services are taxed where the customer belongs, allowing the supplier to issue an invoice with no domestic VAT under the reverse charge mechanism. Exports of goods require verifiable physical evidence. Zero-rating physical goods sent overseas is conditional on holding official customs exit documentation and transport records proving the cargo left the country within statutory time limits.

Zero-rating physical goods sent overseas is conditional on holding official customs exit documentation and transport records proving the cargo left the country within statutory time limits. Invoices with no VAT must include specific legal text. Omitting mandatory statutory wording (such as referencing the reverse charge or export zero-rating articles) can invalidate the tax treatment during an audit.

How to decide what VAT belongs on an overseas invoice

Determining cross-border VAT requires finance teams to evaluate transactions methodically rather than relying on commercial assumptions or billing defaults.

Why the customer’s country does not decide it on its own

A common cross-border billing mistake is assuming that simply sending an invoice to an overseas address automatically removes domestic VAT. Tax authorities do not determine taxability based solely on the billing address printed on the invoice header. If a U.K. business provides services relating to land located in the U.K., or delivers goods that never physically leave the domestic territory, domestic VAT remains due regardless of whether the client is based in Paris, New York, or Tokyo. To establish the lawful tax treatment, finance teams must answer six questions before issuing an invoice.

Question 1: Are you invoicing goods or services?

The first classification step determines the statutory legal path the transaction will follow.

Why goods and services start on different paths

Tax law treats tangible goods and intangible services under entirely separate statutory frameworks. Goods involve physical movement, freight logistics, and border customs clearances. Services involve intellectual performance, digital delivery, and intangible rights. Conflating the two — such as treating software licences as goods, or treating manufacturing materials as a service — leads directly to miscalculated tax.

VAT on goods sent to an overseas customer

When physical goods are sold to an overseas customer and shipped across an international customs border, the supply qualifies as an export. Under U.K. and EU tax frameworks, direct exports of commercial goods are zero-rated for VAT, provided the supplier retains official customs evidence confirming that the goods physically exited the territory within specified deadlines (typically three months from the supply date).

VAT on services to overseas customers

Cross-border services do not pass through physical customs borders. Instead, their VAT treatment is governed by statutory “place of supply” rules. If the place of supply is determined to be outside the supplier’s home country, the transaction is treated as outside the scope of domestic VAT, and tax accounting shifts to the customer or destination country.

Question 2: Is the overseas customer a business or a consumer?

Customer status determines whether cross-border simplifications, such as the reverse charge, can be applied.

Why customer status changes the result

Cross-border VAT frameworks create a sharp operational divide between business-to-business (B2B) transactions and business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. In B2B scenarios, tax authorities allow cross-border simplifications that shift the tax accounting burden to the recipient business. In B2C transactions, tax authorities require the supplier to ensure that final consumer VAT is collected and remitted.

How to establish that an overseas customer is a business

Suppliers cannot simply assume a client is a commercial enterprise because they hold a corporate domain name or trade under a commercial style. To defend a B2B classification during a tax audit, finance teams must obtain and record verifiable evidence of the customer’s economic status: For EU business customers: A valid VAT identification number verified against the official European Commission database. Businesses can confirm registration status using the EU VIES VAT number validation tool.

A valid VAT identification number verified against the official European Commission database. Businesses can confirm registration status using the EU VIES VAT number validation tool. For non-EU business customers: Official commercial documentation, such as a certificate of incorporation, a national tax registration certificate (e.g., a U.S. Federal Employer Identification Number), or a commercial trade register extract.

When B2C cross-border VAT gets more complicated

Invoicing overseas consumers introduces complex registration triggers. For digital services (such as downloadable software, streaming media, or automated SaaS), the place of supply for consumer sales is where the consumer resides. This obliges the supplier to collect destination VAT at the customer’s local rate, often managed through specialised compliance schemes.

Question 3: Is the customer inside or outside the EU VAT area?

Geographic tax boundaries dictate whether regional harmonised directives or third-country export rules apply.

VAT on an invoice to an EU customer

The U.K. sits outside the EU VAT area. For U.K. businesses supplying services to EU business customers, the general B2B rule applies: the supply is outside the scope of U.K. VAT, and the EU customer accounts for VAT in their local member state under the reverse charge. For physical goods dispatched from the U.K. to an EU customer, the transaction is a standard zero-rated export from the U.K., and import VAT and customs duties are assessed when the goods enter the EU customs territory.

VAT on an invoice to a non-EU customer

Supplies to customers located outside both the U.K. and the EU (such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, or Asia) follow third-country rules. B2B services are treated as outside the scope of domestic VAT under the general place-of-supply rule. Commercial exports of goods are zero-rated, subject to retaining valid customs export documentation.

Europe, the EU, and the EU VAT territory are not the same thing

Finance teams must avoid treating continental Europe as a single fiscal bloc. Several European countries — including the U.K, Switzerland, and Norway — are not member states of the EU and operate independent national VAT regimes. Furthermore, specific regional territories within EU member states (such as the Canary Islands in Spain) sit outside the official EU VAT territory, requiring third-country export procedures rather than standard intra-community rules.

Question 4: Which place-of-supply rule applies?

The place of supply is the legal cornerstone of cross-border VAT, determining which sovereign nation has the legal authority to levy tax.

Place of supply decides which country has taxing rights

Every international commercial transaction has a legally defined place of supply. If the statutory place of supply is in your home country, domestic VAT rules apply. If the place of supply is in the customer’s country or another overseas territory, the supply sits outside the scope of your domestic VAT system.

The general rule for B2B services

For commercial services supplied to business customers, the default statutory rule (the “general B2B rule”) establishes that the place of supply is where the customer belongs (where the customer has established their business or has a fixed establishment receiving the service). Consequently, an invoice issued to an overseas business customer under the general rule carries 0% domestic VAT, shifting tax accounting to the recipient.

The general rule for B2C services

For services supplied to private non-business consumers, the default statutory rule (the “general B2C rule”) establishes that the place of supply is where the supplier belongs. Unless a specific statutory exception applies, suppliers must charge their standard domestic VAT on international B2C service invoices.

Exceptions that override the general rule

Tax law establishes mandatory overrides to the general rules for specific categories of supplies: Land and property services: Services directly related to immovable property (including architectural design, construction, surveying, and property management) are taxed strictly where the underlying land or building is physically located.

Services directly related to immovable property (including architectural design, construction, surveying, and property management) are taxed strictly where the underlying land or building is physically located. Live events and admission: B2B and B2C admission to physical conferences, exhibitions, training seminars, and cultural or sporting events is taxed where the event physically takes place.

B2B and B2C admission to physical conferences, exhibitions, training seminars, and cultural or sporting events is taxed where the event physically takes place. Restaurant and catering services: Hospitality, catering, and food preparation services are taxed strictly where the catering is physically performed.

Hospitality, catering, and food preparation services are taxed strictly where the catering is physically performed. Electronically supplied and digital services (B2C): Automated digital downloads, SaaS, and cloud hosting provided to consumers are taxed where the consumer resides or is established.

Question 5: Charge VAT, zero-rate it, or apply another treatment?

Once the place of supply and customer status are established, finance teams can assign the definitive tax treatment.

When VAT should be charged

Domestic VAT must be charged on an overseas invoice when: Physical goods are sold to an overseas buyer but collected domestically and not accompanied by compliant proof of export.

Services are provided to an overseas consumer (B2C) under the general rule.

Services relate to land, buildings, or physical events situated inside the supplier’s domestic territory.

When overseas goods can be zero-rated

Physical goods dispatched across an international customs border can be zero-rated (0% VAT) only when the supplier is responsible for dispatch, the goods physically leave the country within the statutory timeframe (typically three months), and valid commercial transport and customs documentation is archived in the billing file.

When a service is outside the scope rather than zero-rated

In accounting systems, cross-border B2B services are classified as outside the scope of domestic VAT with input tax recovery rights, rather than “zero-rated.” While both result in no VAT appearing on the invoice line item, classifying a transaction as outside the scope ensures it is reported correctly on national VAT returns without distorting domestic zero-rated turnover figures.

When reverse charge is the answer

When a B2B service is outside the scope of domestic VAT under the general rule, the reverse charge mechanism applies. The supplier issues an invoice with no domestic VAT, and the overseas business customer accounts for both output VAT and input VAT simultaneously on their local tax return, avoiding unnecessary cross-border cash tax transfers.

When destination-country VAT has to be charged

Suppliers must charge destination-country VAT directly when commercial thresholds or special regimes apply. For European consumer sales, businesses can simplify compliance by using the EU One-Stop Shop scheme to declare destination VAT across all member states on a single quarterly return.

Question 6: What VAT numbers, wording, and evidence do you need?

Applying a zero-rate or reverse charge is legally defensible only if the invoice contains mandatory statutory disclosures and is backed by verifiable audit evidence.

EU VAT invoice requirements for cross-border transactions

Cross-border tax invoices must contain specific mandatory data fields, including: Clear identification of the supplier’s full legal name, registered trading address, and domestic VAT number.

The customer’s full legal business name, billing address, and verified foreign VAT or tax registration number.

A unique, sequential invoice identification number.

Clear line-item breakdowns showing net amounts, currency, and the specific statutory reason no VAT is charged.

Which VAT number belongs on the invoice?

When invoicing a multinational corporate group, finance teams must ensure that the VAT number printed on the invoice belongs strictly to the specific legal entity and establishment receiving the supply. Quoting a parent company’s tax ID for a branch operating under a different national registration invalidates the reverse charge treatment.

Wording when VAT is not charged

When an invoice is issued without domestic VAT, tax authorities require an explicit statutory citation explaining why tax was not applied. Common mandatory references include: For B2B reverse charge services (EU): “Reverse charge: Customer to account for VAT under Article 196 of EU Directive 2006/112/EC” or “Reverse charge applies.”

“Reverse charge: Customer to account for VAT under Article 196 of EU Directive 2006/112/EC” or “Reverse charge applies.” For B2B reverse charge services (U.K.): “Reverse charge: Supply subject to the reverse charge in the country of receipt under Section 7A of the UK Value Added Tax Act 1994.”

“Reverse charge: Supply subject to the reverse charge in the country of receipt under Section 7A of the UK Value Added Tax Act 1994.” For commercial exports of goods: “Zero-rated export: Subject to proof of export under Section 30(6) of the Value Added Tax Act 1994” or equivalent local customs export reference.

Evidence that supports the treatment

In an indirect tax audit, the burden of proof rests entirely on the supplier. Finance teams must maintain an auditable electronic archive containing: Official customs export clearance notifications (e.g., goods departure messages or customs exit summaries).

Commercial transport documentation, such as signed international consignment notes (CMRs), bills of lading, or air waybills.

Dated electronic verification certificates proving the customer’s VAT identification number was valid on the date of supply.

Overseas invoice VAT decision table for finance teams

The table below summarises the default VAT treatments and required invoice wording across common cross-border supply scenarios: Transaction type Customer type Destination Place of supply Invoicing treatment Mandatory invoice text Physical goods Business (B2B) Outside U.K./EU Customer country Zero-rated export (0% VAT) “Zero-rated export: Subject to proof of export” Physical goods Consumer (B2C) Outside U.K./EU Customer country Zero-rated export (0% VAT) “Zero-rated export: Subject to proof of export” General services Business (B2B) EU member state Customer country Outside scope/Reverse charge “Reverse charge: Customer to account for VAT” General services Business (B2B) Non-EU country Customer country Outside scope/No U.K. VAT “Outside the scope of U.K. VAT” General services Consumer (B2C) Any country Supplier country Standard domestic VAT charged Standard domestic tax breakdown Digital services Consumer (B2C) EU member state Customer country Destination EU VAT (via OSS) “EU VAT accounted for via One-Stop Shop (OSS)” Land-related service Business (B2B) Property in U.K. Supplier country Standard domestic VAT charged Standard domestic tax breakdown Land-related service Business (B2B) Property overseas Overseas country Outside scope/Local rules apply “Outside scope: Service relates to overseas land”

Transactions to escalate rather than decide at the billing desk

Certain cross-border trading patterns carry high compliance risk and should be escalated to indirect tax specialists before billing: Tripartite and chain transactions: Sales where goods are shipped directly from a third-party manufacturer to an end-customer across different customs territories.

Sales where goods are shipped directly from a third-party manufacturer to an end-customer across different customs territories. Supply and install contracts: Contracts where physical machinery is exported and subsequently assembled or installed on-site in the customer’s country.

Contracts where physical machinery is exported and subsequently assembled or installed on-site in the customer’s country. Dual-use software and platform tools: Digital platforms that serve both corporate workflows and individual consumer use across multiple regions.

Digital platforms that serve both corporate workflows and individual consumer use across multiple regions. Intercompany cross-border charges: Centralised management fees, shared IT service allocations, and cost-contribution agreements between international group entities.

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FAQ

Do I need to charge VAT to an overseas customer who does not have a VAT number?

If an overseas customer cannot provide a valid business tax identification number or commercial proof of business status, you must generally treat the transaction as a business-to-consumer (B2C) supply. For services, this typically requires charging your standard domestic VAT unless a specific place-of-supply exception applies.

What is the difference between zero-rated VAT and outside the scope of VAT?

Zero-rated supplies sit within your domestic VAT system but carry a 0% tax rate (commonly applied to physical exports of goods). Outside-the-scope supplies have a place of supply outside your domestic territory, meaning your domestic VAT legislation does not apply to the transaction at all (standard for international B2B services).

What happens if I do not include reverse charge wording on a cross-border B2B invoice?

If an invoice issued without VAT lacks mandatory statutory wording (such as referencing the reverse charge), tax auditors may determine that the invoice is noncompliant. In some jurisdictions, authorities can reclassify the supply as a domestic transaction and assess the supplier for unpaid output VAT.

How long do I have to collect proof of export for zero-rated goods?