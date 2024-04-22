Hawaii has some of the highest median home prices and rents in the country — and a persistent housing crisis. Could tax incentives geared toward turning Hawaii short-term rentals (STRs) into long-term housing increase housing stock and decrease rents for Hawaiians? Governor Josh Green thinks so.

Governor Green has vowed to sign into law any bill that would transform STRs and vacant investment properties owned by nonresidents into housing for locals. In his State of the State Address, he set a goal of moving all Maui families displaced by the August fires and staying in hotel rooms into long-term housing by July 1, 2024, with most households moving in by March 1. To meet that goal, the governor offered a carrot and threatened a stick.

The carrot: “We will cover the fair market value of each rental for two years, and also provide a property tax exemption for 18 months for those who participate.”

The stick: “If not enough partners step forward to join us as we approach March 1st, I will be forced to declare a moratorium on all short-term rentals in West Maui, until we find enough housing for the displaced families.”

As enough housing for the impacted residents was secured, the governor did not pursue the moratorium on vacation rentals.

Yet the Legislature is still pursuing tax incentives to encourage the conversion of STRs into long-term housing.