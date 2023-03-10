How does your e-invoice reach your customer on the Peppol network?

How e-invoices are sent and received differs to traditional processes — businesses would either print an invoice and post it to the customer, or download from their ERP system or billing software and send via email as a PDF.

But how does an e-invoice — an invoice that has structured and therefore machine-readable data — reach the customer or trading partner? The answer is via a global network, such as Peppol.

Peppol has a common delivery framework and address book process allowing dynamic discovery. It enables trading partners to exchange standards-based e-invoices and credit notes based on a four-corner model, consisting of a supplier sending an invoice, its customer receiving the invoice, and their respective certified service providers who send and receive the invoices on their behalf.