How small is small enough to sidestep remote sales tax laws?

Update 9.30.19: The Kansas Attorney General has determined Department of Revenue Notice 19-04 is "of no legal force or effect"; failure to include safe harbor for small sellers is "inconsistent with Wayfair." See Attorney General Opinion 2019-8 for more details.

If four lawmakers from New Hampshire and Oregon can convince enough colleagues in the capitol to support the Online Sales Simplicity and Small Business Relief Act, businesses with less than $10 million in total annual sales may be protected from other states’ remote sales tax laws. Currently, there’s no mandated exception for small sellers.

On June 21, 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States overruled a physical presence rule that had long prevented states from taxing remote sales. The court determined in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. that an out-of-state seller could establish nexus through economic activity alone (economic nexus).

Most states celebrated the decision; indeed, Florida and Missouri are the only two states that have a general sales tax but haven’t yet adopted an economic nexus provision.

But there are five states* that don’t have a general sales tax, and some lawmakers in some of those states are determined to protect businesses from other states’ remote sales tax laws. Their most recent effort takes the form of the Online Sales Simplicity and Small Business Relief Act (S.2350) introduced by New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Sen. Maggie Hassan (NH), Sen. Jeff Merkley (OR), and Sen. Ron Wyden (OR) are co-sponsors.

The measure doesn’t seek to ban states from taxing remote sales — that’s unlikely to ever garner the necessary support. Instead, it would:

Ban retroactive taxation of internet commerce

Establish a small business remote seller exemption

Require an orderly phase-in of compliance obligations

Encourage states to develop an interstate compact to simplify remote sales tax compliance

These proposed actions capture the spirit of South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. In the decision, the Supreme Court highlighted three aspects of South Dakota’s tax system that “appear designed to prevent discrimination against or undue burdens upon interstate commerce”: South Dakota wouldn’t apply its economic nexus law retroactively; it would provide safe harbor for small businesses; and as a member of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement, it had simplified sales tax compliance for remote sellers.

However, the Online Sales Simplicity and Small Business Relief Act may seek too much, too late.