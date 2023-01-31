The robots are taking over! AI-generated images and writing samples are all over the internet. Certain robot workers are getting more advanced (and perhaps more unsettling). Self-driving car technology continues to improve.

While discussions about automation and computer advancement often turn to Skynet, The Matrix, and BioShock, reality is far from the doom and gloom of a robotic apocalypse. (How many of us have found our Roombas hopelessly lost in the hallway or given up on getting useful information from either Alexa or Siri?)



When it comes down to it, automation is typically best suited for supplementing human effort by taking over tedious, detailed, or menial tasks. One great example: sales tax compliance.



Manual processes for sales tax compliance can be deceptively expensive. While you may not be cutting a check per se, the time involved is costing you not only the labor hours of your employees, but the opportunity cost of pulling them away from revenue generation or growth enablement tasks.



Toward the end of 2023, Avalara and Potentiate conducted a survey of businesses with fewer than 500 employees. These businesses reported spending an average of 147 hours and more than $14,000 per month on sales tax compliance.



We’ll break down the costs for businesses with 19–499 employees throughout this post. Read on to understand how automation can help you improve efficiency and reduce costs as you: