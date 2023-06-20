3 exemption certificate challenges (and how to solve them)

When it comes to sales tax compliance, document management is a pretty common thorn in the side of accounting departments everywhere. With so many moving pieces and variables to track, it’s a daunting task for even the most detail-oriented, organized professionals.

For many businesses, underestimating the complexity of exemption certificate management is the first step down a rocky path. After all, if you don’t understand the challenges, it’s hard to develop a solid solution.

For instance, many overlook the fact that exemption certificate compliance doesn’t start with collecting documents from your customers — it starts with where you have nexus, or an obligation to register for sales tax.

Even if all of your sales are tax exempt, you can still trigger nexus in multiple states. And while there are a few exceptions, most states require you to file returns regardless of whether you make any taxable sales.

In the case of nontaxable sales, you’ll have to have a valid certificate on file to justify the exemptions. If you get audited and don’t have the proper exemption documents, you could owe the tax, as well as any fees or penalties levied against your business.

Figuring out where you’re obligated to collect tax or exemption certificates is just the beginning. Creating an efficient compliance process means overcoming three key challenges: