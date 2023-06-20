3 exemption certificate challenges (and how to solve them)

As if understanding exemption certificates on their own isn’t complicated enough, the rules differ across jurisdictions. Each state has its own documents and requirements for expiration, statute of limitation, product taxability, and interstate rules.
For example, most states allow qualified nonprofits to make at least some exempt purchases. Other states, like California and Washington, generally tax nonprofits like other businesses. When you sell to multiple states, be aware of each state’s rules, which can and do change.
The Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program was developed to reduce a lot of the jurisdictional disparity and complexity around sales tax. Member states accept the same exemption certificate, simplifying the document collection and management process.
However, not all states allow all of the SST exemptions. And at the time of this writing, only 24 states participate in the SST program, so remote sellers still need to account for documents from nonparticipating states.
The Multistate Tax Commission (MTC) developed a similar “universal” sales tax exemption form. It’s currently accepted in about 38 states, but as with all things tax, that can change at any time. Each state is also allowed to create their own rules for accepting an MTC exemption certificate. A few fun examples include:
- Illinois does not allow the MTC certificate to be used for a resale exemption
- Connecticut only allows the MTC certificate to be used for resale exemptions
- Kansas does not allow the MTC form to be used for purchasing construction materials
What this all boils down to is: The more states where you have nexus, the more complex exemption certificate management can be — which increases the risk of compliance mistakes.
Solution
Exemption certificate management software stays up to date with changing rules and regulations. It’ll verify that certificates submitted by customers conform with the rules of the governing tax jurisdiction.
Rather than simply accepting whatever form a customer uploads, a robust system can supply the right form for a customer to fill out and submit, reducing delays and improving form accuracy.