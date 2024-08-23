The state sales tax rate on food for home consumption in Illinois (aka, the Illinois grocery tax) is currently 1%. This is considerably lower than the general 6.25% state sales tax rate but a tax nonetheless. The only local sales tax on food in Illinois is in the Regional Transportation Authority and Metro-East Mass Transit Districts.

All this will change starting January 1, 2026, due to the enactment of House Bill 3144 (Public Act 103-0781). Illinois is eliminating the 1% state grocery tax but allowing jurisdictions throughout the state to impose local sales taxes on food for home consumption.

These and other Illinois sales tax changes discussed below will affect sales tax remittance for many businesses. Read on for details.