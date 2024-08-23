In addition to repealing the 1% state tax on food for human consumption in Illinois, HB 3144 authorizes any county to impose a 1% retailers’ occupation tax on gross receipts from groceries sold at retail in a county, but outside of any municipality.
Likewise, the bill authorizes municipalities to impose a gross receipts tax on all persons engaged in the business of selling groceries at retail in the municipality. If a municipality adopts such a tax by ordinance or resolution, the rate will be 1% of the gross receipts from these sales.
You might say the Illinois Legislature giveth as much as it taketh away. Or should that be taketh away as much as it giveth?
Counties that establish a local ROT on groceries must create an equivalent 1% county service occupation tax on businesses that transfer groceries incidentally while making a sale of service.
All county grocery taxes must be established by ordinance or resolution and take effect on or after January 1, 2026. The Illinois Department of Revenue will be responsible for collecting and administering local sales tax on groceries. Counties must notify the department by April or October, respectively, of a sales tax change scheduled to take effect the following July or January.
HB 3144 also establishes a new Cook County grocery tax.