It takes more than cookies on a computer to trigger nexus in Massachusetts

Like every other state with a sales tax, Massachusetts adopted economic nexus in the wake of the Wayfair decision. Economic nexus laws took effect in Massachusetts on October 1, 2019, the same date Massachusetts cookie nexus laws ceased to be in effect.
According to the repealed cookie nexus regulation, “the provisions of 830 CMR 64H.1.7 no longer apply as of October 1, 2019.” In theory, MDOR could continue to base assessments on cookie nexus for the period from October 1, 2017, through October 1, 2019. And it has. MDOR has been locked in a dispute with several remote retailers, including one fighting a $60,139.81 assessment (unpaid sales tax plus penalties and interest) that initially resulted from the Massachusetts cookie nexus regulation.
It’s an existential battle, really: Does Massachusetts have the right to enforce cookie nexus for the period prior to the Wayfair decision? Can Massachusetts apply Wayfair retroactively? According to the Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board, it does not and it cannot. As to what the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will decide, we’ll just have to wait and see.Sales tax laws that are no longer in effect today can often create past tax liabilities for businesses, for the period when they were in effect.
To learn more about cookie nexus, economic nexus, and other sales tax requirements, read Avalara Tax Changes 2022.
This post was updated June 15, 2022; it originally published December 22, 2021.