It takes more than cookies on a computer to trigger nexus in Massachusetts

How physical do you have to get to establish physical presence nexus and an obligation to collect and remit sales tax in Massachusetts? The Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board has decided it takes more than putting cookies on computers located in the state.

In a Findings of Fact and Report dated December 7, 2021, the tax board decided the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (MDOR) could not impose a sales tax collection and remittance obligation on an out-of-state internet vendor (U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.) based on cookies and apps placed on the computers and portable devices of its Massachusetts customers for the period from October 1, 2017, through December 31, 2017.

The tax board further ruled MDOR could not apply the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. retroactively.

In response, the Department of Revenue appealed to the Massachusetts Court of Appeals. U.S. Auto Parts then asked the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to review the case directly. On May 12, 2022, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court agreed to hear the case. No date for the hearing has been set as of this writing.

So, how did we get to this point?